Nevada Litfin, a longtime trainer at Canterbury Park, has been suspended for five months and fined $3,500 for violating racehorse medication rules.

The sanctions were announced by the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU), a federal agency that oversees the sport's anti-doping and medication regulations. According to HIWU's website, Litfin admitted to violating six rules. They include possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe; use or attempted use of a controlled medication method and/or substance during the race period; and two controlled medications that are prohibited during the race period.

Litfin was given a three-month suspension that will end Nov. 22. He also was assessed nine penalty points, which triggered an additional 60-day suspension beginning Nov. 23.

The prohibited medications were furosemide (Lasix), which must be administered under the supervision of state racing commission staff, and acetylcysteine, used to treat respiratory conditions.

In an Aug. 23 ruling, the Minnesota Racing Commission banned Litfin from the Canterbury Park grounds, saying security staff observed him "engaging in acts detrimental to the integrity of racing.'' HIWU issued a provisional suspension the next day. It said the violations happened Aug. 16 and involved the horse Dominus Tecum.

Litfin was barred from racing at Canterbury for the rest of the season, which ended Sept. 16. He finished eighth in the track's thoroughbred trainer standings with 16 victories.