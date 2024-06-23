Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Willowmygirl (Harr) 28.40 9.80 2.80

4 • Miwoman (Gallardo) 3.80 2.10

1 • Tapiture's Lady (Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:39.71. Exacta: 2-4, $41.00. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $43.55. Superfecta: 2-4-1-3, $21.68.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

2 • Tour Queen (Fuentes) 18.20 7.40 5.60

6 • Hattie Bloom (Gallardo) 22.20 6.80

3 • Barbsdreamcometrue (Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:39.66. Scratched: Retired Kathy, Omega Ms. Exacta: 2-6, $95.60. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $129.85. Superfecta: 2-6-3-8, $119.61. Daily Double: 2-2, $146.80.

3. Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $48,550.

7 • Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez) 3.20 — —

2 • Big Bad Diva (Fuentes) — —

5 • Scent of Success (Carmona) —

Time: 1:38.41. Scratched: Virtually, Gypsy Reward, Midnight Current, Golden Gopher. Exacta: 7-2, $2.60. Pick 3: 2-2-1/3/4/6/7, $297.70. Superfecta: 2-7, $39.20.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,500.

3 • West Island (Fuentes) 4.20 3.00 3.00

1 • Bumper Pool (Gallardo) 14.60 9.20

2 • Rockymountaintwist (Roman) 8.00

Time: 1:10.61. Exacta: 3-1, $24.60. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $90.40. Superfecta: 3-1-2-6, $104.47. Pick 3: 2-1/3/4/6/7-3, $44.60. Daily Double: 7-3, $14.80.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $44,800.

6 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 3.20 2.40 2.10

3 • Twentyone N Change (Barajas) 8.00 4.80

4 • Hi Yah (Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 0:57.48. Scratched: Arrest Me Red, Jacks Outlaw, Diamond City, Bad Beat Brian. Exacta: 6-3, $11.70. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $17.05. Superfecta: 6-3-4-7, $6.52. Pick 3: 1/3/4/6/7-3-1/2/6/9/10, $7.00. Pick 4: 2-1/3/4/6/7-3-1/2/6/9/10, $56.85. Pick 5: 2-2-1/3/4/6/7-3-1/2/6/9/10, $2,120.95. Daily Double: 3-6, $7.00.

6. Brooks Fields Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

9 • Unified Dreams (DaSilva) 4.80 2.80 2.20

10 • Tonka Warrior (Roman) 3.20 2.40

3 • Drama Chorus (Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:37.97. Scratched: Kennebec, Deflater, Xavey Dave, Golden Bandit. Exacta: 9-10, $6.30. Trifecta: 9-10-3, $14.20. Superfecta: 9-10-3-1, $25.56. Pick 3: 3-1/2/6/9/10-2/6/7/8/9, $13.50. Daily Double: 6-9, $10.00.

7. Canterbury Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

5 • Flat Hanby (Gallardo) 21.80 9.20 4.80

2 • Bourban Aficianado (Carmona) 5.20 3.00

1 • Navy Seal (Flores) 2.20

Time: 1:36.97. Exacta: 5-2, $77.50. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $115.45. Superfecta: 5-2-1-6, $62.54. Pick 3: 1/2/6/9/10-2/6/7/9/9-5, $67.60. Daily Double: 9-5, $26.60.

8. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,260.

3 • Half Brother (DaSilva) 11.40 4.60 3.00

6 • Baxley (Quinonez) 2.60 2.20

8 • Frosty View (Gallardo) 3.00

Time: 1:03.96. Scratched: Bluejay Way. Exacta: 3-6, $14.60. Trifecta: 3-6-8, $24.45. Superfecta: 3-6-8-2, $58.68. Pick 3: 2/6/7/8/9-5-3, $230.40. Pick 4: 1/2/6/9/10-2/6/7/8/9-5-3, $200.20. Pick 5: 3-1/2/6/9/10-2/6/7/8/9-5-3, $631.35. Daily Double: 5-3, $201.00.

Total handle: $1,032,409. Live handle: $162,726. | Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 26-97 (.268). Lock of the day: 5-13 (.385).

Note: Rain forced the five turf stakes making up Saturday's Northern Stars Festival to be run on the main track, with 15 of the 65 horses entered in the eight-race program scratched.