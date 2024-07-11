Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1 4½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

3 • Diablo's Canyon (Rodriguez) 5.80 3.80 2.40

6 • Wildcat Minny (Roman) 4.40 3.20

4 • Where's Marilyn (Quinonez) 2.60

Time: 0:54.33. Exacta: 3-6, $11.30. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $14.10. Superfecta: 3-6-4-5, $7.94.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

2 • Tonka Warrior (Gallardo) 8.00 4.00 2.10

1 • Kennebec (Pena) 4.40 2.20

6 • Golden Bandit (Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:33.54. Scratched: Jacks Outlaw, Unified Dreams, Xavey Dave. Exacta: 2-1, $14.50. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $12.50. Superfecta: 2-1-6-5, $4.71. Daily Double: 3-2, $28.80.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

2 • Hangin' Tuff (Gallardo) 8.00 5.00 2.60

3 • Oro (Da Silva) 11.40 5.00

1 • Vestes (Fuentes) 2.20

Time: 1:13.32. Exacta: 2-3, $54.20. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $55.95. Superfecta: 2-3-1-5, $14.77. Pick 3: 3-2-2, $71.50. Daily Double: 2-2, $30.60.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

1 • Cibertruck (Rodriguez) 20.80 10.40 5.00

2 • Shut Up Michael (Roman) 10.60 4.80

8 • Coastal Waters (Da Silva) 2.40

Time: 1:35.07. Scratched: Handsome Harry. Exacta: 1-2, $85.10. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $139.30. Superfecta: 1-2-8-3, $43.63. Pick 3: 2-2-1, $189.10. Daily Double: 2-1, $134.60.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos) 8.40 3.80 2.40

2 • Scooter's Boy (Barandela) 5.00 2.60

7 • Driskill (Da Silva) 2.20

Time: x. Scratched: Cajun Hope, Tombi. Exacta: 5-2, $21.40. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $31.30. Superfecta: 5-2-7-3, $8.96. Pick 3: 2-15, $298.40. Pick 4: 2-2-1-5, $495.45. Pick 5: 3-2-2-1-5, $1,932.45. Daily Double: $107.20.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,380.

3 • King of the Palace (Gallardo) 4.80 3.80 2.20

1 • Martini Man (Carmona) 3.60 3.00

2 • I Conduit (Barajas) 4.20

Time: 0:56.15. Scratched: Natural Causes. Exacta: 3-1, $8.30. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $15.90. Superfecta: 3-1-2-5, $4.45. Pick 3: 1-5-3/4, $137.10. Consolation Double: 5-4, $7.00. Daily Double: 5-3, $17.60.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

8 • Da Lie Lah (Alvidrez) 3.40 2.60 2.10

5 • Jjs Moonshine (Navarrete Jr.) 4.80 2.80

7 • Dashing Muy Macha (Garcia) 2.80

Time: 0:15.85. Scratched: Stel an Eagle. Exacta: 8-5, $5.90. Trifecta: 8-5-7, $6.70. Superfecta: 8-5-7-2, $7.08. Pick 3: 5-3/4-4/8, $27.80. Consolation Double: 3-4, $5.20. Daily Double: 3-8, $20.00.

8 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $22,000.

3 • Jess Rocket Man (Garcia) 2.20 2.10 2.10

1 • Relentless Babe (Alvidrez) 4.60 2.80

2 • Relentless Flash (Navarrete Jr.) 2.80

Time: 0:17.71. Exacta: 3-1, $4.60. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $5.60. Superfecta: 3-1-2-4, $1.47. Pick 3: 3/4-4/8-3, $8.60. Pick 4: 5-3/4-4/8-3, $17.20. Pick 5: 1-5-3/4-4/8-3, $277.20. Daily Double: 8-3, $5.20.

Total handle: $864,393. Live handle: $69,738.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 43-173 (.249). Lock of the day: 6-20 (.300).