CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

2 • Bourbon Aficionado (Gallardo) 5.20 3.60 2.80

6 • I Conduit (I. Hernandez) 12.00 6.80

4 • Cinco Majestic (Barajas) 6.00

Time: 0:57.30. Scratched: Tell `Em I'm Comin. Exacta: 2-6, $27.60. Trifecta: 2-6-4, $95.20. Superfecta: 2-6-4-5, $45.19.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,780.

2 • Betyar Azets (Barajas) 2.60 2.10 2.10

5 • Mark of Victory (Wade) 3.20 2.60

1 • Dropped Cold (Roman) 8.40

Time: 1:29.82. Exacta: 2-5, $2.80. Trifecta: 2-5-1, $22.75. Superfecta: 2-5-1-7, $63.98. Daily Double: 2-2, $4.10.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,650.

2 • Hightail Cowboy (Berrios-Lopez) 6.40 3.00 2.80

5 • Last Martini (Roman) 3.80 3.00

4 • I Will Stand (Wade) 4.60

Time: 1:38.35. Scratched: Club Mesquite. Exacta: 2-5, $9.90. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $19.45. Daily Double: 2-2, $5.30.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,075.

3 • Macedonian Ruler (Wade) 6.60 3.60 2.80

1 • Kinetic Swagger (Gallardo) 5.40 4.20

7 • Carmenootz (Santos) 4.20

Time: 1:34.56. Exacta: 3-1, $19.60. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $52.00. Superfecta: 3-1-7-4, $56.95. Pick 4: 2/7-2-2-3, $58.35. Daily Double: 2-3, $14.40.

5 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

1 • Allotrope (Roman) 4.20 2.60 2.10

7 • Nine Crowns (Gallardo) 5.60 2.60

5 • Kamikaze Blue (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:05.79. Exacta: 1-7, $10.70. Trifecta: 1-7-5, $13.15. Superfecta: 1-7-5-3, $8.65. Daily Double: 3-1, $7.80.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,150.

9 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 7.80 4.40 3.00

6 • Right of Refusal (Wade) 7.00 4.20

4 • Magic Glass (Gallardo) 2.80

Time: 1:36.32. Scratched: Texas Twinkies. Exacta: 9-6, $24.10. Trifecta: 9-6-4, $40.95. Superfecta: 9-6-4-3, $51.75. Pick 3: 3-1-9, $40.20. Pick 3 (All turf): 2-3-9, $38.50 Consolation Double: 1-2, $1.90. Daily Double: 1-9, $9.30.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Ghost of Genevieve (Berrios-Lopez) 2.20 2.10 2.10

6 • Northern Charmer (Sosa) 4.00 2.60

2 • Roundabout (Wolff) 2.60

Time: 1:10.55. Exacta: 5-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $5.45. Superfecta: 5-6-2-1, $5.04. Daily Double: 9-5, $7.00.

8 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Strabella (H. Hernandez) 2.20 2.10 2.10

1 • Mighty Madi (Sosa) 2.60 2.10

4 • Honeycrisp (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:39.61. Scratched: Danzonby. Exacta: 3-1, $2.00. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $2.15. Pick 3: 9-5-3/6, $7.10. Pick 4: 1-9-5-3/6, $8.95. Pick 5: 3-1-9-5-3/6, $46.40. Daily Double: 5-3, $1.70.

Total handle: $1,092,126. Live handle: $98,543.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 146-383 (.381). Lock of the day: 22-46 (.478).