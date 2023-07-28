Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

6 • Boardwalk Queen (Vlnzla) 4.40 3.00 2.10

2 • Miss Polo Bar (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.10

7 • Allotrope (Roman) 2.10

Time: 0:57.99. Scratched: I'm Bleu Too. Exacta: 6-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 6-2-7, $3.60. Superfecta: 6-2-7-3, $2.36.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Happy Hour Bobby (H. Hrndz) 4.00 3.00 2.00

6 • Midnight Royal (Roman) 3.00 2.00

2 • Birdie Machine (Ulloa) 2.00

Time: 1:11.36. Exacta: 4-6, $5.40. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $6.10. Superfecta: 4-6-2-3, $7.41. Daily Double: 6-4, $7.00.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,900.

1 • That's Not Funny (Brdgmhn) 12.00 4.00 2.60

6 • Stagecoach Boys (Roman) 2.40 2.10

3 • Thought (Lopez) 2.80

Time: 1:36.02. Exacta: 1-6, $12.50. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $23.00. Superfecta: 1-6-3-5, $11.54. Daily Double: 4-1, $11.90.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

3 • Lock It Down (Roman) 5.00 2.60 2.10

5 • Gypsy Wife (H. Hernandez) 2.60 2.10

2 • Latin Nikkita (Santos) 2.20

Time: 1:36.84. Exacta: 3-5, $6.00. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $7.00. Superfecta: 4-1-3, $56.70. Pick 4: 4/6-4-1-3, $109.8. Daily Double: 1-3, $18.00.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,850.

3 • Runaway A. Train (Gallardo) 12.60 6.00 3.40

2 • Sailsinthesunset (Bridgmohan) 3.40 2.80

6 • Flash Flood (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:12.78. Exacta: 3-2, $17.70. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $43.80. Superfecta: 3-2-6-7, $34.88. Pick 3: 1-3-3, $54.30. Daily Double: 3-3, $13.90.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,400.

8 • Make Noise (Harr) 5.80 2.60 —

2 • Barnfield (Berrios-Lopez) 2.20 —

6 • Beat the Heat (Lopez) —

Time: 1:38.23. Scratched: Riding the Train, Board Certified, Carmenootz, Hot Shot Kid. Exacta: 8-2, $3.90. Pick 3: 3-3-8, $66.20. Pick 5: 4-1-3-3-8, $581.50. Daily Double: 3-8, $15.00.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

3 • Darlin Hold On (Escobedo) 13.40 5.60 2.80

2 • Cathy Wagon (Alvidrez) 9.00 4.20

8 • Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada) 4.00

Time: 0:15.89. Exacta: 3-2, $45.50. Trifecta: 3-2-8, $147.45. Superfecta: 3-2-8-1, $96.81. Daily Double: 8-3, $11.60.

8 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,700.

5 • Relentless Flash (Escobedo) 4.40 2.80 2.20

3 • My Vgw Hero (Alvidrez) 5.40 3.20

7 • Gallito (Fonseca-Soto) 2.80

Time: 0:17.51. Exacta: 5-3, $11.30. Trifecta: 5-3-7, $16.75. Superfecta: 5-3-7-4, $7.96. Pick 3: 8-3-5, $60.70. Pick 4: 3-8-3-5, $200.85. Pick 5: 3-3-8-3-5, $703.50. Daily Double: 3-5, $10.50.

Total handle: $639,327. Live handle: $76,960.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 91-248 (.367). Lock of the day: 16-29 (.552).