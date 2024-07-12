Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,700.

6 • Central Park (Pena) 6.40 3.00 2.40

5 • Distorted Pro (Carmona) 3.00 2.20

4 • Hey Now (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:10.09. Exacta: 6-5, $7.70. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $11.80. Superfecta: 6-5-4-2, $4.45.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,620.

6 • Whistler (Fuentes) 2.20 2.10 2.10

3 • Cinco Majestic (Barajas) 3.00 2.40

2 • Lemon Meringue (Carmona) 2.80

Time: 0:55.92. Exacta: 6-3, $4.10. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $7.35. Superfecta: 6-3-2-1, $5.11. Daily Double: 6-6, $12.40.

3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Collier (Carmona) 6.00 3.00 2.20

1 • Prattle (Gallardo) 3.40 2.60

7 • Princess Vanellope (Da Silva) 2.40

Time: 1:12.63. Exacta: 6-1, $9.60. Trifecta: 6-1-7, $12.35. Superfecta: 6-1-7-4, $4.32. Pick 3: 6-6-6, $17.90. Daily Double: 6-6, $9.20.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

2 • Catrick (Valenzuela) 64.00 27.00 17.40

3 • Josh's Drama (Lindsay) 10.40 4.20

5 • Rynotograce (Gallardo) 3.20

Time: 1:30.43. Scratched: High Ransom. Exacta: 2-3, $442.40. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $1,218.65. Superfecta: 2-3-5-6, $842.47. Pick 3: 6-6-2, $122.70. Daily Double: 6-2, $337.20.

5. 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

4 • Beggin for Trouble (Harr) 4.40 3.00

5 • Pierre Noel (Biehler) 2.00

Time: 0:54.38. Exacta: 2-4, $49.30. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $90.85. Superfecta: 2-4-5-3, $58.15. Pick 3: 6-2-2, $2,238.70. Pick 4: 6-6-2-2, $1,832.55. Pick 5: 6-6-6-2-2, $6,886.05. Daily Double: 2-2, $595.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,580.

2 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 9.40 3.60 2.40

6 • Legally Reddy (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.40

5 • Got Ghosted (Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:29.61. Scratched: Color Me Legendary, It's Bobs Business. Exacta: 2-6, $16.80. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $23.80. Superfecta: 2-6-5-9, $13.92. Pick 3: 2-2-2, $1,555.50. Daily Double: 2-2, $76.40. Consolation Double: 2-8, $22.60.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

2 • Factor That (Gallardo) 4.00 2.60 2.20

4 • Honeycrisp (Fuentes) 4.20 3.20

7 • Grace A'lace (Rodriguez) 3.60

Time: 1:29.84. Exacta: 2-4, $8.00. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $14.75. Superfecta: 2-4-7-1, $40.07. Pick 3: 2-2-2, $268.40. Daily Double: 2-2, $18.

8. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

7 • Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada) 6.20 2.80 2.40

3 • Lupito (Hernandez) 2.80 2.20

8 • Kqs Dreaming (Gutierrez) 3.60

Time: 0:18.39. Scratched: Redhotmama, W Is the First Prize. Exacta: 7-3, $7.80. Trifecta: 7-3-8, $14.00. Superfecta: 7-3-8-4, $11.50. Pick 3: 2-2-7, $71.30. Pick 4: 2-2-2-7, $577.75. Pick 5: 2-2-2-2-7, $133.20. Daily Double: 2-7, $17.00.





Total handle: $849,346. Live handle: $115,005.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 45-181 (.249). Lock of the day: 7-21 (.333).