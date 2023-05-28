Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,525.

7 • Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez) 7.80 4.00 2.80

3 • Little Red Rifle (Hernandez) 5.40 3.60

5 • Summer All Year (Quinonez) 5.60

Time: 1:30.62. Exacta: 7-3, $17.60. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $72.70. Superfecta: 7-3-5-6, $30.22.

2. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

6 • Eye on Dessert (Ulloa) 3.60 2.40 2.10

1 • Passing Time (Murray) 7.60 2.40

4 • Silent Sailor (Lara) 2.10

Time: 1:05.93. Scratched: Wild Time. Exacta: 6-1, $12.40. Trifecta: 6-1-4, $6.30. Consolation Double: 7-3, $3.90. Daily Double: 7-6, $9.20.

3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,930.

5 • Princess Livia (Santos) 9.80 5.20 3.40

4 • Honey Bella (Hernandez) 5.60 4.00

2 • Larimar (Valenzuela) 5.40

Time: 1:10.68. Exacta: 5-4, $24.30. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $79.25. Superfecta: 5-4-2-7, $54.06. Daily Double: 6-5, $6.40.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Moon Connection (Wade) 47.40 17.40 8.60

6 • Lo Lo's Laughter (Roman) 7.80 4.80

2 • Crocodile Tears (Lara) 3.40

Time: 1:11.42. Exacta: 8-6, $192.00. Trifecta: 8-6-2, $427.10. Superfecta: 8-6-2-5, $527.45. Pick 3: 3/6-5-8, $177.10. Pick 4: 7-3/6-5-8, $501.25. Daily Double: 5-8, $89.00.

5. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,425.

9 • Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez) 7.60 4.40 3.60

8 • Rental Pool (Gallardo) 6.00 4.60

2 • Mizzanna (Lindsay) 6.40

Time: 1:4.62. Exacta: 9-8, $23.70. Trifecta: 9-8-2, $86.20. Superfecta: 9-8-2-7, $70.51. Pick 3: 5-8-9, $2,142.00. Daily Double: 8-9, $106.20.

6. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

5 • Checkcashingconnie (Gallardo) 25.00 9.20 2.20

1 • Amaretto Di Amore (Lopez) 11.00 2.80

2 • Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:04.61. Exacta: 5-1, $82.30. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $72.95. Superfecta: 5-1-2-4, $17.34. Pick 3: 8-9-5, $4,963.10. Daily Double: 9-5, $48.60.

7. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,750.

3 • Released (Lara) 29.40 13.60 7.20

2 • Channel Won (Wade) 4.60 3.20

7 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 3.20

Time: 0:56.05. Exacta: 3-2, $62.00. Trifecta: 3-2-7, $121.90. Superfecta: 3-2-7-4, $152.58. Daily Double: 5-3, $274.00.

8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

10 • Crocodilehunter (Quinonez) 5.40 3.80 3.00

9 • Protonic and Gin (Gallardo) 4.80 3.60

6 • Withstandthestorm (Wade) 9.80

Time: 1:03.99. Scratched: Sweet Bodemeister. Exacta: 10-9, $10.70. Trifecta: 10-9-6, $58.90. Superfecta: 10-9-6-4, $78.96. Pick 3: 5-3-3/10, $628.20. Pick 4: 9-5-3-3/10, $3,409.20. Pick 5: 8-9-5-3-3/10, $250,760. Daily Double: 3-3, $14.90. Daily Double: 3-10, $41.60.

Total handle: $1,525,942. Live handle: $251,539.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 7-17 (.412). Lock of the day: 1-2 (.500).