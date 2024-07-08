Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

3 • Pageant Purrfect (Barajas) 6.80 3.20 2.10

5 • Bohemian Jiggles (Pena) 3.40 2.20

6 • Autism Counts (Da Silva) 2.10

Time: 1:12.99. Exacta: 3-5, $9.10. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $7.60. Superfecta: 3-5-6-2, $6.54.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Yoda Glitz (Carmona) 6.40 2.80 2.20

5 • Raetastic (Gallardo) 2.20 2.10

4 • Too Hot to Stop (Ceballos) 2.40

Time: 1:38.96. Scratched: Purr Tiger. Exacta: 6-5, $5.10. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $6.15. Superfecta: 6-5-4-3, $2.12. Consolation Double: 3-2, $5.80. Daily Double: 3-6, $21.80.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,660.

5 • Quality Rags (Gallardo) 6.20 3.60 2.60

4 • Eightysixchevy (Quinonez) 5.60 3.60

3 • Haunted Haze (Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:11.80. Exacta: 5-4, $16.10. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $22.60. Superfecta: 5-4-3-2, $18.89. Pick 3: 3-6-5, $47.30. Daily Double: 6-5, $17.20.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,585.

3 • Betyar Azets (Barajas) 7.00 4.40 2.60

7 • Hurricain Hunter (Pena) 5.80 3.00

5 • Golden Gopher (Rodriguez) 2.10

Time: 1:36.89. Scratched: Merlin's Sister. Exacta: 3-7, $15.40. Trifecta: 3-7-5, $15.85. Superfecta: 3-7-5-8, $26.74. Pick 3: 6-5-3, $37.00. Daily Double: 5-3, $25.60.

5. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,500.

9 • Chaparrita (Barajas) 5.40 3.20 2.60

4 • Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez) 3.80 3.00

5 • Keba Lucky Day (Da Silva) 2.40

Time: 1:05.35. Exacta: 9-4, $12.10. Trifecta: 9-4-5, $14.15. Superfecta: 9-4-5-1, $9.64. Pick 3: 5-3-9, $38.50. Pick 4: 6-5-3-9, $77.80. Pick 5: 3-6-5-3-9, $361.65. Daily Double: 3-9, $28.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,330.

7 • Channel Won (Gallardo) 4.20 2.80 2.20

2 • Hit the Seam (Da Silva) 6.00 3.40

1 • Yo Dawg (Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 0:57.00. Exacta: 7-2, $11.20. Trifecta: 7-2-1, $12. Superfecta: 7-2-1-3, $7.55. Pick 3: 3-9-7, $25.30. Daily Double: 9-7, $12.40.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,575.

4 • Hidden Profit (Fuentes) 4.00 2.40 2.20

1 • Unique Path (Carmona) 6.00 4.00

3 • Cinco El Sovereign (Barajas) 3.20

Time: 1:12.52. Exacta: 4-1, $9.50. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $19. Superfecta: 4-1-3-2, $10.97. Pick 3: 9-7-4, $12.50. Daily Double: 7-4, $7.80.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $34,460.

5 • Birdie Be Gone (Fuentes) 6.20 3.80 2.20

1 • Because (Pena) 12.00 3.80

2 • Morgs World (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 0:56.88. Scratched: First Love. Exacta: 5-1, $34.10. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $44.10. Superfecta: 5-1-2-7, $51.05. Pick 3: 7-4-5, $13.60. Pick 4: 9-7-4-5, $24.15. Pick 5: 3-9-7-4-5, $121.30. Daily Double: 4-5, $15.

Total handle: $864,574. Live: $156,803.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 40-165 (.242). Lock of the day: 6-19 (.316).