1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

5 • I'm So Funny (Harr) 4.20 2.40 2.10

2 • Burnt Match (Murray) 4.80 2.20

1 • I'm Blue Too (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 1:11.89. Exacta: 5-2, $7.60. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $5.75. Superfecta: 5-2-1-3, $1.67.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

1 • Mongolian Apple (Lindsay) 5.80 3.00 2.40

4 • Briartown (Wade) 8.40 4.40

6 • Stompin Moon (Berrios-Lopez) 2.40

Time: 1:27.98. Exacta: 1-4, $21.60. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $27.30. Superfecta: 1-4-6-3, $47.42. Daily Double: 5-1, $6.90.

3. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Moon Connection (Wade) 3.20 2.40 2.10

1 • Lucky McCoy (Lindsay) 10.60 5.20

5 • Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:47.42. Exacta: 2-1, $24.50. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $28.40. Superfecta: 2-1-5-7, $16.48. Daily Double: 1-2, $5.40.

4. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,100.

7 • Runaway Ready (Roman) 3.80 2.40 2.10

6 • Calzone (Sosa) 4.60 2.20

1 • Line to Gain (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:41.54. Scratched: Loring Park, Star Mission. Exacta: 7-6, $5.70. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $5.10. Pick 3: 1-2-2/5/7, $6.80. Pick 4: 5-1-2-2/5/7, $8.20. Daily Double: 2-2, $1.60. Daily Double: 2-7, $9.00.

5. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,075.

3 • Kira Fever (Lopez) 3.20 2.10 2.10

4 • Chaparrita (I. Hernandez) 2.60 2.20

6 • Competitive Spirit (Gallardo) 3.80

Time: 1:11.89. Exacta: 3-4, $3.30. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $18.90. Superfecta: 3-4-6-2, $9.13. Pick 3: 2-2/5/7-3, $4.10. Daily Double: 7-3, $3.60.

6. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

6 • Forty Strangers (Wade) 3.00 2.40 2.20

5 • He's Connected (Sosa) 7.40 3.80

4 • Class Compounds (Berrios-Lopez) 3.60

Time: 1:19.89. Exacta: 6-5, $7.00. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $26.55. Superfecta: 6-5-4-1, $19.30. Pick 3: 2/5/7-3-6, $3.10. Daily Double: 3-6, $3.30.

7. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,600.

6 • Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez) 5.60 3.60 2.80

4 • Fat and Furious (Barajas) 8.00 5.20

3 • Royals' Lil Diva (I. Hernandez) 5.80

Time: 1:35.78. Exacta: 6-4, $28.80. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $81.15. Superfecta: 6-4-3-2, $29.97. Daily Double: 6-6, $5.00.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming. Purse: $30,095.

3 • Criminal Record (Bridgmohan) 28.40 10.40 3.60

4 • A Roze and Wine (H. Hernandez) 3.40 2.40

1 • Mayzee (Wade) 3.80

Time: 0:56.48. Exacta: 3-4, $62.40. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $87.95. Pick 3: 6-6-3, $158.30. Pick 4: 3-6-6-3, $169.65. Pick 5: 2/5/7-3-6-6-3, $375.30. Daily Double: 6-3, $96.50.

Total handle: $787,697. Live handle: $196,830.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 95-264 (.360). Lock of the day: 16-31 (.516).