1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

8 • Awesome Family (Rodriguez) 9.40 5.00 2.80

7 • Hidden Profit (Fuentes) 4.40 3.00

6 • Majestic Craken (Carmona) 2.60

Time: 1:05.57. Scratched: Coastal Fog. Exacta: 8-7, $20.70. Trifecta: 8-7-6, $25.05. Superfecta: 8-7-6-5, $7.66.

2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,800.

2 • It's Bobs Business (Gallardo) 7.60 3.80 3.60

5 • Mendelssohn Joy (Da Silva) 4.00 3.20

7 • Found Jordan (Bridgmohan) 6.80

Time: 1:34.69. Scratched: Cross the Causeway. Exacta: 2-5, $14.60. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $76.20. Superfecta: 2-5-7-10, $189.56. Daily Double: 8-2, $41.20.

3. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,425.

2 • Driskill (Da Silva) 7.40 4.40 3.40

4 • Bumper Pool (Gallardo) 5.00 3.00

8 • Astronaut Oscar (Roman) 2.60

Time: 1:06.31. Exacta: 2-4, $17.60. Trifecta: 2-4-8, $27.35. Superfecta: 2-4-8-7, $39.96. Pick 3: 8-2-2, $92.70. Daily Double: 2-2, $25.00.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $16,400.

3 • Thick Haze (Fuentes) 4.40 2.60 2.40

8 • Kid's Inheritance (Rodriguez) 4.80 3.40

1 • Sarge's Sermon (Da Silva) 3.80

Time: 1:34.82. Scratched: O Dogg, Swampdrainer. Exacta: 3-8, $8.70. Trifecta: 3-8-1, $19.45. Superfecta: 3-8-1-10, $22.65. Pick 3: 2-2-3/5/9, $38.00. Daily Double: 2-3, $25.60.

5. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,775.

4 • I Will Stand (Da Silva) 9.40 4.80 3.20

1 • Passthecat (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.60

6 • Devil Vision (Gallardo) 2.20

Time: 1:40.11. Scratched: Super Wise. Exacta: 4-1, $15.30. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $15.75. Superfecta: 4-1-6-5, $29.96. Pick 3: 2-3/5/9-4, $51.60. Pick 4: 2-2-3/5/9-4, $126.90. Pick 5: 8-2-2-3/5/9-4, $782.90. Daily Double: 3-4, $23.60.

6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,890.

4 • Total Surprise (Fuentes) 18.60 6.60 4.20

6 • Coastal Waters (Da Silva) 3.80 2.60

2 • Vitale (Lindsay) 3.40

Time: 1:35.17. Scratched: Glendale, Catholic Guilt. Exacta: 4-6, $30.00. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $71.10. Superfecta: 4-6-2-9, $47.19. Pick 3: 3/5/9-4-4, $110.10. Daily Double: 4-4, $76.60.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,075.

2 • Dropped Cold (Harr) 7.20 3.20 2.40

6 • Raetastic (Fuentes) 2.80 2.20

3 • Princess Vanellope (Lindsay) 5.60

Time: 1:30.29. Exacta: 2-6, $8.90. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $44.95. Superfecta: 2-6-3-5, $42.75. Pick 3: 4-4-2, $262.00. Daily Double: 4-2, $84.40.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Tenth Street Don (Fuentes) 28.20 11.40 5.20

3 • Boat Song (Carmona) 3.40 2.60

8 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 1:10.78. Exacta: 5-3, $47.00. Trifecta: 5-3-8, $134.95. Superfecta: 5-3-8-2, $105.55. Pick 3: 4-2-5, $729.50. Pick 4: 4-4-2-5, $1,275.85. Pick 5: 3/5/9-4-4-2-5, $6,521.60. Daily Double: 2-5, $132.40.

Total handle: $840,856. Live handle: $137,780.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 61-234 (.261). Lock of the day: 12-27 (.444).