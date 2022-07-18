CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

7 • Weareinittowinit (Lindsay) 12.60 4.60 3.00

5 • Stillwater Brown (H. Hernandez) 3.80 2.60

2 • Silent Sailor (Lara) 2.60

Time: 1:05.40. Exacta: 7-5, $19.20. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $22.85. Superfecta: 7-5-2-3, $33.65.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,200.

3 • Stylin N Profilin (Harr) 4.40 2.60 2.10

4 • Speedy Enough (Lindsay) 3.00 2.20

5 • Prance (Lara) 2.40

Time: 1:39.10. Scratched: Beyond Brown, Miss Glorious. Exacta: 3-4, $5.30. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $5.85. Superfecta: 3-4-5-2, $4.37. Daily Double: 7-3, $18.80.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,180.

3 • Spirit Mission (Harr) 14.80 5.20 3.60

7 • Hecouldgoalltheway (Valenzuela) 6.40 3.60

4 • Alleycat (L. Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:37.97. Exacta: 3-7, $31.90. Trifecta: 3-7-4, $51.45. Superfecta: 3-7-4-8, $20.69. Pick 3: 7-1/3/6-3, $75.05. Daily Double: 3-3, $13.30.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Exeter (H. Hernandez) 8.80 4.20 3.40

5 • Sierra Hotel (Lopez) 5.80 4.40

7 • Mr. Who (Quinonez) 5.40

Time: 1:29.51. Scratched: Astonishing Tweet. Exacta: 1-5, $21.70. Trifecta: 1-5-7, $76.05. Superfecta: 1-5-7-2, $101.99. Pick 3: 1/3/6-3-1, $41.85. Pick 4: 7-1/3/6-3-1, $256.30. Daily Double: 3-1, $27.00.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $39,170.

7 • Cousvinnysacanuck (L. Fuentes) 17.00 5.80 3.60

5 • Bayou Benny (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.60

2 • Ardanwood (Gallardo) 3.40

Time: 1:36.72. Scratched: Souper Fortune. Exacta: 7-5, $25.40. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $86.15. Superfecta: 7-5-2-8, $37.01. Pick 3: 3-1-7, $122.85. Daily Double: 1-7, $38.00.

6 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

11 • Badger Kitten (Chirinos) 30.40 14.60 9.00

2 • Fall Moon (Quinonez) 8.20 5.60

3 • Beyond Proper (Wade) 7.60

Time: 1:42.10. Scratched: Rental Pool. Exacta: 11-2, $136.70. Trifecta: 11-2-3, $739.65. Superfecta: 11-2-3-9, $2,143.99. Pick 3: 1-7-11, $552.10. Daily Double: 7-11, $148.40.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $12,500.

9 • Honey Parade (Lopez) 4.60 3.00 2.40

5 • Big Andy (H. Hernandez) 3.80 3.00

1 • C C the Bartender (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:04.09. Scratched: Elsie's Kid, Lovely Linda. Exacta: 9-5, $8.80. Trifecta: 9-5-1, $13.05. Superfecta: 9-5-1-6, $22.14. Pick 3: 7-11-2/3/9, $421.65. Daily Double: 11-9, $34.60.

8 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

11 • Lord Brancusi (H. Hernandez) 3.80 2.80 2.40

2 • No Slo Mo (Wade) 4.40 2.80

8 • Myopic (Lopez) 2.80

Time: 1:34.69. Scratched: Cottoncandymartini. Exacta: 11-2, $6.20. Trifecta: 11-2-8, $9.45. Superfecta: 11-2-8-1, $6.90. Pick 3: 11-2/3/9-5/11, $51.20. Pick 4: 7-11-2/3/9-5/11, $727.75. Daily Double: 9-11, $5.50.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Leslie's Gold (L. Fuentes) 16.00 7.80 5.00

8 • Hpnotiq Rhythm (Chirinos) 4.00 3.40

9 • Dareabigdream (Lindsay) 9.80

Time: 1:10.73. Exacta: 2-8, $24.60. Trifecta: 2-8-9, $171.65. Superfecta: 2-8-9-4, $194.54. Pick 3: 2/3/9-5/11-2, $20.20. Daily Double: 11-2, $23.70.

10 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $35,400.

2 • Elle's Town (Quinonez) 12.00 5.00 3.20

6 • Medalla Match (Wade) 3.00 2.20

5 • A Roze and Wine (H. Hernandez) 2.80

Time: 0:55.60. Exacta: 2-6, $16.00. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $32.70. Superfecta: 2-6-5-4, $33.69. Pick 3: 5/11-2-2, $48.90. Pick 4: 2/3/9-5/11-2-2, $155.70. Pick 5: 11-2/3/9-5/11-2-2, $2,871.90. Daily Double: 2-2, $59.40.

Total handle: $2,188,961. Live handle: $205,850.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 5-10 (.500). Totals: 108-322 (.335). Lock of the day: 17-32 (.531).