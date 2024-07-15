Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

5 • R N R Audible (Roman) 6.00 3.80 3.00

3 • Big Kitty (Valenzuela) 7.20 5.00

4 • Twin Empire (Quinonez) 4.80

Time: 0:53.07. Exacta: 5-3, $22.50. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $74.05. Superfecta: 5-3-4-2, $35.89.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,100.

5 • Pacific Zip (Da Silva) 5.60 3.60 2.60

2 • Withherbootson (Gallardo) 6.40 3.80

8 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 2.80

Time: 1:36.21. Scratched: Finnley's Kitten. Exacta: 5-2, $16.50. Trifecta: 5-2-8, $27.20. Superfecta: 5-2-8-4, $41.39. Daily Double: 5-5, $20.80.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,200.

4 • Bricklayer (Fuentes) 7.60 5.00 2.80

2 • Burning Leaves (Roman) 6.60 3.00

5 • Bourbon Aficionado (Carmona) 2.20

Time: 1:40.39. Exacta: 4-2, $22.90. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $27.45. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $17.91. Pick 3: 5-1/5-4, $40.60. Daily Double: 5-4, $22.60.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

5 • C C's Heart (Da Silva) 5.60 2.60 2.20

8 • Mark of Victory (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10

4 • Melania T (Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:38.17. Scratched: Daytrip Selfie, Holy Moly Shipman. Exacta: 5-8, $4.40. Trifecta: 5-8-4, $6.50. Superfecta: 5-8-4-6, $2.04. Pick 3: 1/5-4-5, $31.60. Daily Double: 4-5, $20.20.

5. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Passthecat (Valenzuela) 14.20 7.40 4.00

11 • Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez) 8.80 5.40

4 • Political Riot (Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:40.90. Scratched: Explosive Skies, Redisur. Exacta: 5-11, $47.40. Trifecta: 5-11-4, $168.10. Superfecta: 5-11-4-6, $359.07. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $96.80. Pick 4: 1/5-4-5-5, $147.65. Pick 5: 5-1/5-4-5-5, $510.75. Daily Double: 5-5, $40.00.

6. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,660.

5 • Two Practical (Da Silva) 12.80 6.20 3.80

7 • Fashion Idol (Morales) 4.40 3.00

10 • Midnight Lane (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:37.33. Scratched: Sunshine Fever, Miwoman, Go Lee Ann Go. Exacta: 5-7, $22.30. Trifecta: 5-7-10, $36.50. Superfecta: 5-7-10-4, $181.93. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $130.20. Daily Double: 5-5, $241.20.

7. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

5 • Hightail Cowboy (Ceballos) 20.40 8.00 5.40

1 • Heroic Song (Fuentes) 4.40 3.20

6 • Top of My Game (Valenzuela) 8.40

Time: 1:05.35. Scratched: Launched. Exacta: 5-1, $43.90. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $259.80. Superfecta: 5-1-6-7, $141.79. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $801.10. Daily Double: 5-5, $161.20.

8. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

3 • War Rascal (Fuentes) 10.20 4.00 2.60

6 • Gipsy Chief (Da Silva) 2.80 2.20

5 • Further Evidence (Carmona) 2.40

Time: 1:35.83. Scratched: Braggadocious. Exacta: 3-6, $14.00. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $14.25. Superfecta: 3-6-5-1, $5.55. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $598.60. Daily Double: 5-3, $194.20.

9. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,600.

8 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 8.00 4.40 3.20

6 • Freebritney (Quinonez) 4.80 4.60

4 • Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 1:11.72. Scratched: Mighty Gin Gin. Exacta: 8-6, $24.10. Trifecta: 8-6-4, $44.45. Superfecta: 8-6-4-2, $17.66. Pick 3: 5-3-8, $587.70. Pick 4: 5-5-3-8, $1,256.10. Pick 5: 5-5-5-3-8, $9,006.95. Daily Double: 3-8, $59.20.





Total handle: $1,469,875. Live handle: $162,858.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 49-198 (.247). Lock of the day: 9-23 (.391).