1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $34,560.

4 • Runaway Ready (Roman) 19.00 4.60 —

3 • Warrior Boss (Eikleberry) 3.00 —

1 • Silver Dash (H. Hernandez) —

Time: 1:38.94. Scratched: North Arm Bay. Exacta: 4-3, $23.80.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • Lizz a Bee (Quinonez) 13.00 5.60 3.00

1 • Kalliniki (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20

4 • Silly Notion (Lara) 2.60

Time: 1:35.74. Scratched: Stars of Bluegrass. Exacta: 5-1, $16.90. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $26.30. Superfecta: 5-1-4-2, $30.94. Daily Double: 4-5, $44.70.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,330.

3 • Superstar Bea (Lara) 28.20 9.80 4.60

2 • Tiz Wonderfully (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.80

5 • Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry) 3.80

Time: 1:40.21. Exacta: 3-2, $50.80. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $142.65. Superfecta: 3-2-5-4, $47.07. Pick 3: 4-5-3, $376.35. Daily Double: 5-3, $106.30.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Mister Muldoon (Quinonez) 9.40 4.20 2.80

1 • Chase the Chaos (Lopez) 4.40 3.40

7 • Cross the Causeway (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 1:19.30. Exacta: 2-1, $13.30. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $35.45. Superfecta: 2-1-7-5, $29.45. Pick 3: 5-3-2, $285.15. Pick 4: 4-5-3-2, $4,062.85. Daily Double: 3-2, $53.10.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Passthecat (H. Hernandez) 6.60 3.00 2.40

3 • Itwasthedevilsidea (Lopez) 2.80 2.20

1 • Pirate Bird (Harr) 2.80

Time: 1:39.59. Scratched: Dynamometer. Exacta: 7-3, $9.00. Trifecta: 7-3-1, $11.90. Superfecta: 7-3-1-5, $10.20. Pick 3: 3-2-7, $133.70. Daily Double: 2-7, $22.60.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,941.

7 • Danzig Star (H. Hernandez) 4.20 2.40 2.40

6 • Foxglove (Quinonez) 4.20 3.40

3 • Tantima (Lara) 8.80

Time: 1:40.31. Scratched: She's Xtremely Hot, Full Speed Astern. Exacta: 7-6, $6.10. Trifecta: 7-6-3, $39.75. Superfecta: 7-6-3-8, $27.94. Pick 3: 2-7-2/5/7, $14.15. Daily Double: 7-5, $4.00. Daily Double: 7-7, $13.00.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

4 • I Cinc Eye Luv U (Harr) 5.00 3.20 2.60

2 • Bette'sgotanotion (Arroyo) 13.20 7.60

5 • Timber Lady (Conning) 13.40

Time: 1:13.98. Exacta: 4-2, $27.80. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $549.40. Superfecta: 4-2-5-7, $703.76. Pick 3: 7-2/5/7-4, $14.20. Daily Double: 7-4, $5.30.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,400.

8 • Cupids Crush (Roman) 2.80 2.20 2.10

1 • Miz Cali (H. Hernandez) 3.60 3.20

3 • Perfect Princess (Lara) 8.00

Time: 0:58.63. Exacta: 8-1, $5.10. Trifecta: 8-1-3, $18.85. Superfecta: 8-1-3-2, $20.38. Pick 3: 2/5/7-4-8, $5.80. Daily Double: 4-8, $5.40.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,450.

7 • Candy Prince (Eikleberry) 5.80 2.40 2.20

2 • Future Perfect (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10

4 • Xtreme Mayhem (Roman) 3.00

Time: 0:55.27. Exacta: 7-2, $4.20. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $5.65. Superfecta: 7-2-4-5, $4.98. Pick 3: 4-8-7, $8.20. Pick 4: 2/5/7-4-8-7, $17.15. Pick 5: 7-2/5/7-4-8-7, $82.15. Daily Double: 8-7, $4.20.

Total handle: $897,197. Live handle: $136,655.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 155-503 (.308). Lock of the day: 28-48 (.583).