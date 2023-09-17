Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,170.

2 • Ann Alee (H. Hernandez) 3.60 2.40 2.20

6 • Honey Bella (Gallardo) 4.20 3.00

3 • Checkcashingconnie (Berrios-Lopez) 6.00

Time: 1:36.49. Scratched: Diggs Won, Ana. Exacta: 2-6, $6.10. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $19.35. Superfecta: 2-6-3-5, $7.53.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Macho Rocco (Quinonez) 14.20 6.80 4.40

6 • Love My Jimmy (Berrios-Lopez) 6.40 4.40

3 • Hurts So Good (Gallardo) 3.40

Time: 0:56.61. Scratched: Happy Hour Bobby. Exacta: 4-6, $46.00. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $126.90. Superfecta: 4-6-3-8, $116.47. Daily Double: 2-4, $25.60.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,840.

6 • Smart Leah (Berrios-Lopez) 29.00 15.00 9.20

2 • Sheza Real Deal (Sosa) 77.20 20.20

11 • Tommy Macho (Bridgmohan) 10.00

Time: 0:59.76. Scratched: Ucantgetwhatuwant. Exacta: 6-2, $1,501.60. Trifecta: 6-2-11, $11,196.50. Superfecta: 6-2-11-1, $36,626,28. Daily Double: 4-3, $6.80. Daily Double: 4-6, $184.80.

Total handle: $801,658. Live handle: $91,349. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-3 (.333). Totals: 170-434 (.392). Lock of the day: 26-51 (.510).