Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

5 • Blues Cross (Lindsay) 74.80 40.20 8.40

4 • Rosalina (Valenzuela) 13.80 5.20

1 • Honeycrisp (Rodriguez) 2.10

Time: 1:42.58. Exacta: 5-4, $294.60. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $176.50. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $93.44.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,350.

3 • Samurai Mike (Lara) 23.60 8.80 5.20

7 • Lucky Smile (Gallardo) 7.60 4.40

1 • Shut Up Michael (Valenzuela) 6.80

Time: 0:57.42. Exacta: 3-7, $95.60. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $414.70. Superfecta: 3-7-1-5, $153.90. Daily Double: 5-3, $684.00.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,135.

9 • Fall Moon (Quinonez) 7.40 4.20 3.00

2 • Warrior's Moon (Morales) 7.40 4.00

8 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 3.40

Time: 1:30.20. Scratched: Invincibella, Riveting Spirit. Exacta: 9-2, $24.80. Trifecta: 9-2-8, $40.45. Superfecta: 9-2-8-6, $37.47. Pick 3: 5-3-9, $1,340.00. Daily Double: 3-9, $88.00.

4. Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Thunders Rocknroll (Gallardo) 3.20 2.40 2.20

6 • Lover Girl (Fuentes) 3.80 2.60

3 • She's My Warrior (Quinonez) 4.20

Time: 1:11.45. Exacta: 2-6, $4.60. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $9.90. Superfecta: 2-6-3-5, $4.52. Pick 3: 3-9-2, $109.80. Daily Double: 9-2, $15.80.

5. 10,000 Lakes Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Sir Sterling (Gallardo) 33.20 4.80 3.20

1 • Doctor Oscar (Quinonez) 2.10 2.10

4 • Thealligatorhunter (Roman) 2.20

Time: 1:10.46. Scratched: Runaway Ready. Exacta: 2-1, $35.40. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $32.80. Pick 3: 9-2-2, $264.10. Pick 4: 3-9-2-2, $1,758.35. Pick 5: 5-3-9-2-2, $25,706.70. Daily Double: 2-2, $109.60.

6. One mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,820.

4 • Table for Two (Fuentes) 12.80 5.20 3.20

5 • Mission Key (Ceballos) 7.20 4.40

10 • Loring Park (Gallardo) 4.20

Time: 1:35.19. Scratched: Copanello Bay, Last Martini, Twoko Bay, Rejection Hurts, Mr Navigator, Fly Nightly. Exacta: 4-5, $49.00. Trifecta: 4-5-10, $115.70. Superfecta: 4-5-10-9, $264.77. Pick 3: 2-2-4, $488.00. Daily Double: 2-4, $1,674.00.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,500.

3 • Jacks Outlaw (DaSilva) 6.00 3.60 2.60

8 • Hap Hot (Gallardo) 7.20 4.20

1 • Crew Dragon (Carmona) 2.80

Time: 0:56.26. Scratched: Bodenheimer. Exacta: 3-8, $23.20. Trifecta: 3-8-1, $38.75. Superfecta: 3-8-1-7, $35.65. Pick 3: 2-4-2/3, $402.60. Daily Double: 4-3, $32.20.

8. One mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,675.

4 • Cowboy Cause (Carmona) 19.00 8.40 4.40

1 • David's Faith (Rodriguez) 16.40 8.40

7 • Proof of Purchase (Jude) 8.80

Time: 1:41.69. Exacta: 4-1, $131.50. Trifecta: 4-1-7, $617.10. Superfecta: 4-1-7-6, $562.44. Pick 3: 4-2/3-4, $309.10. Pick 4: 2-4-2/3-4, $4,660.50. Pick 5: 2-2-4-2/3-4, $35,735.40. Daily Double: 3-4, $64.40.





Total handle: $1,161,761. Live handle: $210,491. | Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 0-8 (.000). Totals: 16-56 (.286). Lock of the day: 3-7 (.429).