1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,860.

3 • Ricky Bobby (Gallardo) 5.40 2.60 2.40

2 • Ember (Fuentes) 2.60 2.20

5 • Secret Potion (Roman) 4.80

Time: 1:39.01. Exacta: 3-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $17.45. Superfecta: 3-2-5-6, $14.47.

2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,075.

4 • Whodoesitbetter (Arroyo) 35.80 12.60 6.00

1 • P R Call Me Maybe (Pena) 4.20 3.00

8 • Chasentheone (Roman) 4.20

Time: 1:38.14. Exacta: 4-1, $92.80. Trifecta: 4-1-8, $221.10. Superfecta: 4-1-8-3, $209.50. Daily Double: 3-4, $102.40.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

6 • Magnet and Steel (Fuentes) 8.40 4.40 3.20

7 • Forsaken (Roman) 3.20 2.60

4 • Stormin Hongkong (Harr) 4.40

Time: 1:12.15. Scratched: Coastal Fog. Exacta: 6-7, $11.30. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $43.90. Superfecta: 6-7-4-2, $21.40. Pick 3: 3-4-6, $351. Daily Double: 4-6, $303.80.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,570.

8 • Caught Off Guard (Gallardo) 18.80 8.20 4.60

5 • Star Mission (Wolff) 12.00 7.00

2 • Cowboy Cause (Harr) 7.60

Time: 1:31.72. Exacta: 8-5, $102.50. Trifecta: 8-5-2, $357. Superfecta: 8-5-2-3, $103.81. Pick 3: 4-6-8, $1,051. Daily Double: 6-8, $49.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,425.

1 • Hightail Cowboy (Carmona) 4.00 2.60 2.20

2 • Awesome Family (Rodriguez) 5.20 3.80

8 • Birdie Machine (Harr) 3.40

Time: 1:11.50. Exacta: 1-2, $11.20. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $25.10. Superfecta: 1-2-8-5, $8.97. Pick 3: 6-8-1/3, $48.70. Pick 4: 4-6-8-1/3, $614.15. Pick 5: 3-4-6-8-1/3, $3,918.50. Consolation Double: 8-3, $13.80. Daily Double: 8-1, $36.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,390.

9 • Ana (Da Silva) 6.80 3.80 2.80

5 • Extra Indy (Rodriguez) 25.20 13.60

6 • Gi Gis Map (Fuentes) 4.00

Time: 1:31.41. Scratched: Altar Girl. Exacta: 9-5, $68.90. Trifecta: 9-5-6, $190.45. Superfecta: 9-5-6-10, $217.27. Pick 3: 8-1/3-9, $41. Daily Double: 1-9, $16.20.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,780.

1 • Johnny Dar (Gallardo) 10.60 5.40 4.60

8 • Kid's Inheritance (Da Silva) 3.80 3.20

2 • Mark in Greeley (Carmona) 3.80

Time: 1:30.96. Scratched: West Island. Exacta: 1-8, $20.20. Trifecta: 1-8-2, $29.85. Superfecta: 1-8-2-4, $46.70. Pick 3: 1/3-9-1, $74.10. Consolation Double: 9-6, $6.20. Daily Double: 9-1, $81.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

6 • Sensical (Da Silva) 7.00 4.00 2.80

7 • Flash Humor (Barajas) 6.20 3.40

4 • Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr) 2.40

Time: 1:10.08. Exacta: 6-7, $20.40. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $21.05. Superfecta: 6-7-4-5, $7.55. Pick 3: 9-1-6, $164.20. Pick 4: 1/3-9-1-6, $140.35. Pick 5: 8-1/3-9-1-6, $776.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $42.60.





Total handle: $937,804. Live handle: $197,158.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 36-157 (.229). Lock of the day: 5-18 (.278).