1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,260.

4 • Sahm Tequila (Wade) 13.00 3.60 2.20

3 • Matts Fire N Ice (Hernandez) 2.60 2.10

1 • Botany (Roman) 3.20

Time: 1:04.54. Exacta: 4-3, $9.80. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $22.40.

2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Saint Sarena (Hernandez) 6.20 3.60 2.60

2 • Sunshine Fever (Wade) 4.40 3.00

5 • Harlow's Harmony (Quinonez) 2.80

Time: 1:11.35. Exacta: 4-2, $15.10. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $17.20. Superfecta: 4-4, $22.80.

3. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $31,300.

4 • Brewhouse (Gallardo) 8.00 4.80 3.00

1 • Mayzee (Wade) 12.20 5.20

3 • Essential Bella (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 0:55.67. Exacta: 4-1, $51.70. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $71.85. Superfecta: 4-1-3-6, $20.89. Daily Double: 4-4, $19.30.

4. 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,595.

5 • Whatdoyouthinkmark (Lopez) 4.80 2.60 2.40

7 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 3.20 2.20

6 • Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20

Time: 0:51.40. Scratched: Skinny Bobby. Exacta: 5-7, $6.10. Trifecta: 5-7-6, $10.65. Superfecta: 5-7-6-8, $5.56. Pick 3: 4-4-2/5, $35.80. Pick 4: 4-4-4-2/5, $138.75. Daily Double: 4-5, $8.40.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

7 • Imminent Threat (Hernandez) 7.20 2.80 2.20

5 • Elegance N Tonic (Berrior-Lopez) 2.40 2.10

3 • Minnesota Nice (Bridgmohan) 2.60

Time: 1:29.38. Scratched: Ana. Exacta: 7-5, $7.60. Trifecta: 7-5-3, $8.85. Superfecta: 7-5-3-4, $2.82. Pick 3: 4-2/5-7, $43.00. Daily Double: 5-7, $8.90.

6. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,880.

3 • Runaway A. Train (Gallardo) 3.60 2.40 2.10

4 • Chaparrita (Hernandez) 3.60 2.20

1 • Purrfect Moon (Barajas) 2.10

Time: 1:12.02. Scratched: Voodoo Fire. Exacta: 3-4, $5.20. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $4.20. Pick 3: 2/5-7-3/6, $19.50. Daily Double: 7-3, $5.80.

7. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,075.

8 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 9.00 4.20 3.40

3 • Hurricain Hunter (Lopez) 3.80 2.60

9 • Fat and Furious (Berrios-Lopez) 4.00

Time: 1:35.57. Scratched: She's Got the Power. Exacta: 8-3, $14.70. Trifecta: 8-3-9, $49.60. Superfecta: 8-3-9-4, $52.34. Daily Double: 3-8, $8.30.

8. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Jose Patio (Lopez) 5.20 2.60 2.10

4 • Total Surprise (Roman) 2.60 2.10

5 • Sweet Analyzer (Bridgmohan) 2.80

Time: 1:11.99. Exacta: 2-4, $4.60. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $5.60. Superfecta: 2-4-5-3, $4.14. Pick 3: 3/6-8-2, $21.20. Pick 4: 7-3/6-8-2, $73.50. Pick 5: 2/5-7-3/6-8-2, $230.45. Daily Double: 8-2, $16.40.

Total handle: $699,982. Live handle: $179,724.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 49-131 (.374). Lock of the day: 9-15 (.600).