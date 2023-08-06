Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $31,300.

6 • Thunders Rocknroll (H. Hernandez) 9.20 4.80 2.40

2 • Morgs World (Gallardo) 3.20 2.10

1 • Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez) 2.10

Time: 0:55.81. Exacta: 6-2, $10.50. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $8.05. Superfecta: 6-2-1-5, $4.37.

2 1 mile. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan) 2.40 2.10 2.10

3 • Prestigiously Wild (Sosa) 7.60 5.60

1 • Tahkodha Knight (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:39.72. Exacta: 2-3, $13.40. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $15.30. Daily Double: 6-2, $7.10.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $16,980.

4 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 17.60 3.20 2.40

1 • Diplomatica (H. Hernandez) 2.10 2.10

5 • Swanage (Harr) 2.80

Time: 1:34.66. Exacta: 4-1, $12.20. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $26.80. Superfecta: 2-4, $17.20.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Fire Sword (Ulloa) 3.00 2.10 2.10

3 • Big League Benny (H. Hernandez) 2.20 2.10

7 • Canonball Comin (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:09.95. Scratched: Public Safety. Exacta: 5-3, $2.20. Trifecta: 5-3-7, $1.90. Superfecta: 5-3-7-6, $0.91. Pick 3: 2-4-1/5, $32.30. Pick 4: 6-2-4-1/5, $82.40. Daily Double: 4-5, $21.60.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,770.

5 • Hurts So Good (Gallardo) 7.80 4.20 3.00

3 • Hi Yah (Wade) 9.60 4.40

6 • Yo Dawg (Ulloa) 2.60

Time: 0:56.28. Exacta: 5-3, $31.00. Trifecta: 5-3-6, $51.80. Superfecta: 5-3-6-2, $111.17. Pick 3: 4-1/5-5, $119.80. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.10.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,000.

1 • Eisenstaedt (H. Hernandez) 4.60 2.60 2.20

2 • Signofthecross (Wade) 3.80 2.80

3 • Words of Wisdom (Lopez) 3.60

Time: 1:37.89. Exacta: 1-2, $6.70. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $17.55. Superfecta: 1-2-3-6, $6.64. Superfecta: 1-2-3-4, $4.16. Pick 3: 1/5-5-1, $17.60. Daily Double: 5-1, $11.30.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,120.

6 • Bebop Baby (Wade) 7.80 3.20 2.20

4 • Where's Frankie (H. Hernandez) 2.20 2.10

5 • Brahms Is Who (I. Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 1:05.57. Exacta: 6-4, $8.30. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $7.60. Superfecta: 6-4-5-1, $3.77. Daily Double: 1-6, $20.70.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $30,990.

2 • Saint Sarena (Roman) 7.80 3.40 —

3 • Emily Smiles (H. Hernandez) 3.00 —

1 • Larimar (Valenzuela) —

Time: 1:18.13. Scratched: Wright Winged. Exacta: 2-3, $10.70. Pick 3: 1-6-2, $57.00. Pick 4: 5-1-6-2, $115.05. Pick 5: 1/5-5-1-6-2, $213.10. Daily Double: 6-2, $20.00.

Total handle: $660,176. Live handle: $161,021

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 107-288 (.372). Lock of the day: 17-34 (.500).