1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,900.

3 • Runaway Harry (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.20 2.10

5 • Aries Reigns (Harr) 11.60 5.20

7 • Back to Selling (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: 1:40.07. Exacta: 3-5, $13.30. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $24.90. Superfecta: 3-5-7-6, $14.55.

2 Glitter Star Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $51,000.

5 • Ready to Runaway (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.40 2.10

3 • Clickbait (Roman) 2.40 2.10

2 • Molly's Angel (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 1:46.18. Exacta: 5-3, $3.90. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $3.10. Daily Double: 3-5, $4.10.

3 Wally's Choice Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

4 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 5.00 3.20 2.40

5 • Bayou Benny (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.20

6 • Hot Shot Kid (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:43.22. Exacta: 4-5, $8.00. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $16.65. Superfecta: 4-5-6-2, $7.53. Pick 3: 3-5-4, $6.45. Daily Double: 5-4, $6.00.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,900.

4 • Geaux Yoshka (Eikleberry) 14.00 8.00 4.40

1 • Out Run'm (Arroyo) 25.00 7.40

2 • Portsmouth (Harr) 4.80

Time: 1:11.84. Exacta: 4-1, $152.90. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $334.05. Superfecta: 4-1-2-3, $547.24. Pick 3: 5-4-4, $28.70. Pick 4: 3-5-4-4, $49.85. Daily Double: 4-4, $22.50.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $20,000.

4 • Perfect Dude (H. Hernandez) 10.20 5.60 4.00

6 • My Indy (Lindsay) 4.80 4.20

8 • Pintxos (Quinonez) 4.00

Time: 1:28.71. Scratched: Budro Talking. Exacta: 4-6, $23.10. Trifecta: 4-6-8, $73.30. Superfecta: 4-6-8-3, $26.99. Pick 3: 4-4-4, $37.85. Daily Double: 4-4, $33.80.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,800.

7 • Repasado (H. Hernandez) 5.00 3.20 2.60

5 • Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes) 2.80 2.40

2 • Karalinka (Quinonez) 3.40

Time: 0:57.57. Scratched: Off Ramp, Closing Account. Exacta: 7-5, $5.00. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $10.25. Superfecta: 7-5-2-3, $3.08. Pick 3: 4-4-7/8/9, $47.85. Daily Double: 4-7, $13.40. Daily Double: 4-9, $4.90.

7 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

3 • Love the Nest (Eikleberry) 5.20 3.40 2.80

8 • Cousvinnysacanuck (L. Fuentes) 4.40 3.20

2 • Bens Malice (Quinonez) 5.00

Time: 1:42.93. Exacta: 3-8, $13.10. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $40.05. Superfecta: 3-8-2-6, $23.85. Pick 3: 4-7/8/9-3, $16.05. Daily Double: 7-3, $7.60.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

3 • It's Her Time (Roman) 19.00 10.20 7.20

6 • Honey Bella (L. Fuentes) 10.20 6.80

4 • Start Singing (Bridgmohan) 9.00

Time: 1:44.31. Scratched: Sense of Flurry. Exacta: 3-6, $77.70. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $351.65. Superfecta: 3-6-4-11, $484.28. Pick 3: 7/8/9-3-3, $37.90. Daily Double: 3-3, $36.10.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,200.

5 • Riviera Champ (H. Hernandez) 4.80 3.40 2.80

1 • Top Dog (Lara) 5.60 4.20

6 • Shattered Dreams (Chirinos) 10.40

Time: 1:40.43. Exacta: 5-1, $14.20. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $145.60. Superfecta: 5-1-6-2, $100.96. Pick 3: 3-3-5, $50.10. Pick 4: 7/8/9-3-3-5, $124.85. Pick 5: 4-7/8/9-3-3-5, $746.20. Daily Double: 3-5, $14.50.

Total handle: $1,843,717. Live handle: $282,787. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 6-9 (.667). Totals: 138-414 (.333). Lock of the day: 23-40 (.575).