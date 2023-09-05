Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK MONDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

3 • Burning Leaves (Quinonez) 3.60 2.40 2.20

1 • Mystifier (Wade) 4.80 3.00

4 • Win Over Wyatt (Bridgmohan) 3.00

Time: 1:40.02. Exacta: 3-1, $7.30. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $13.20. Superfecta: 3-1-4-6, $7.53.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

3 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 2.80 2.10 2.10

2 • Samurai Mike (H. Hernandez) 5.40 2.20

4 • Twentyone N Change (Berrios-Lopez) 2.10

Time: 0:55.36. Exacta: 3-2, $6.20. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $4.20. Daily Double: 3-3, $3.10.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,820.

6 • Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas) 3.80 2.40 2.20

4 • Chaparrita (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60 2.20

2 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 3.60

Time: 1:11.48. Exacta: 6-4, $3.60. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $6.80. Superfecta: 6-4-2-1, $3.63. Daily Double: 3-6, $2.70.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,870.

5 • Bigfoot City (Berrios-Lopez) 4.00 2.60 2.20

4 • Loring Park (Wade) 4.20 2.80

3 • King of the Kids (Bridgmohan) 2.20

Time: 1:33.66. Exacta: 5-4, $10.10. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $11.05. Superfecta: 5-4-3-2, $11.55. Pick 3: 3-6-5, $5.50. Pick 4: 3-3-6-5, $9.10. Daily Double: 6-5, $3.80.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,775.

3 • Royal Bonus (Roman) 6.80 3.40 2.60

1 • Ain'tnosweetie (H. Hernandez) 3.80 3.00

4 • Sundance Star (Lindsay) 3.20

Time: 1:12.00. Scratched: Celtics Wildcat. Exacta: 3-1, $10.20. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $19.60. Superfecta: 3-1-4-8, $30.72. Pick 3: 6-5-3, $16.10. Consolation Double: 5-7, $1.70. Daily Double: 5-3, $6.80.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

1 • Our Valley (Berrios-Lopez) 7.00 4.80 3.20

6 • O Dogg (Bridgmohan) 10.40 6.60

4 • Speitful Sam (Roman) 4.00

Time: 1:29.79. Exacta: 1-6, $29.90. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $82.95. Superfecta: 1-6-4-2, $146.32. Pick 3: 5-3-1, $23.20. Daily Double: 3-1, $11.50.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,880.

2 • Sam Sez (Roman) 8.80 4.40 4.60

7 • Jrue Breeze (Murray) 3.60 3.00

1 • Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez) 5.20

Time: 1:11.47. Scratched: Not a Dance, West Bay. Exacta: 2-7, $15.00. Trifecta: 2-7-1, $41.75. Superfecta: 2-7-1-11, $53.88. Daily Double: 1-2, $14.10.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,400.

7 • Hot Shot Kid (H. Hernandez) 4.40 2.20 2.10

6 • Kid's Inheritance (Wade) 2.60 2.10

3 • Board Certified (Bridgmohan) 2.10

Time: 1:28.90. Scratched: Just Blaze, Skippy's Strike. Exacta: 7-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 7-6-3, $5.10. Pick 3: 1-2-1/4/7, $43.70. Pick 4: 3-1-2-1/4/7, $68.05. Pick 5: 5-3-1-2-1/4/7, $193.40. Daily Double: 2-7, $9.40.

Total handle: $798,512. Live handle: $111,454. Jay Lietzau's results: Monday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 157-409 (.384). Lock of the day: 24-49 (.490).