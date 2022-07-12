Canterbury Park will showcase nine stakes races this week, including a pair of Grade 3 events for quarter horses and two stakes for Minnesota-bred 3-year-olds.

Danjer, the American Quarter Horse Association world champion in 2021, will try to win Thursday's $52,360 Canterbury Park Championship Challenge (Grade 3) for the third year in a row. The 6-year-old has won 16 of 28 career starts and more than $1.6 million in purses. Another two-time defending champ, Lynnder 16, also will go for a three-peat Thursday in the $30,000 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge (Grade 3).

Other quarter horse stakes include the $61,220 MQHRA Stallion Auction Futurity on Wednesday, and the Canterbury Park Distance Challenge and Bob Morehouse Stakes on Thursday.

Minnesota-bred 3-year-olds take the stage Saturday in a pair of $60,000 races, the Frances Genter for fillies and the Victor S. Myers for colts and geldings. Canterbury's champion 2-year-old last season, Love the Nest, is the favorite in the seven-horse Myers field. Two $50,000 turf stakes for state-bred horses, the Ralph Strangis and the Minnesota Turf Distaff, also will be run Saturday.

Following Sunday's 10-race card, Canterbury will take a one-week hiatus, with live racing resuming on July 27.