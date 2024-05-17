Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Canterbury Park begins its 30th season of horse racing Saturday. The Shakopee track will host 54 race days for thoroughbreds and quarter horses, with three days of racing most weeks.

The season: Saturday-Sept. 28

The schedule: After Saturday's season opener, Canterbury will race on Saturday and Sunday next week. Beginning June 1, races will run on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. First post is at 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Wednesday cards will be held July 3, 10 and 24, and Sept. 25. There also is a Labor Day card Sept. 2.

Opening night: Saturday's card (first post 5:15 p.m.) features eight races and a simulcast of the Preakness Stakes. General admission is $10 for adults and $7 for ages 6-17; children 5 and younger are admitted free. Discounts are available at tickets.canterburypark.com

Season highlights: The annual Festival of Champions for Minnesota-bred horses (Aug. 31) will be the track's richest race day, with $350,000 in total purses. For quarter horses, the $86,000 Northlands Futurity (Aug. 15) anchors a day of three stakes races. June 22, July 13 and Aug. 10 feature multiple thoroughbred stakes.