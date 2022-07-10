In the years before Canterbury Park's agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the track's purses were shrinking. Starting in 2012, the deal added more than $68 million to the purse fund over 10 years, attracting more horses, better stables and increased wagering. The track paid $15.6 million in total purses and $239,365 in daily average purses last year, a Canterbury Park record. (Source: Canterbury Park)

2006: 69 racing days, $10,333,929 in total purses

2007: 68 racing days, $9,683,474 in total purses

2008: 67 racing days, $9,637,544 in total purses

2009: 62 racing days, $7,900,142 in total purses

2010: 62 racing days, $7,388,695 in total purses

2011: 56 racing days, $6,401,869 in total purses

2012: 62 racing days, $9,761,737 in total purses

2013: 69 racing days, $12,453,268 in total purses

2014: 68 racing days, $13,120,706 in total purses

2015: 70 racing days, $14,152,193 in total purses

2016: 69 racing days, $14,401,205 in total purses

2017: 67 racing days, $13,849,395 in total purses

2018: 69 racing days, $15,231,235 in total purses

2019: 66 racing days, $15,060,492 in total purses

2020*: 53 racing days, $10,428,189 in total purses

2021: 65 racing days, $15,558,702 in total purses

*2020 season shortened by COVID

Foal numbers down

The number of thoroughbred foals born in North America has been declining since 2006. Minnesota's foal count was mirroring that trend, until the additional purse money provided by the SMSC agreement sparked a rebound. But with the deal set to expire this year, the state's thoroughbred breeders are scaling back again. (Source: The Jockey Club, Minnesota Thoroughbred Association)

2006: 327 foals

2007: 303 foals

2008: 272 foals

2009: 229 foals

2010: 195 foals

2011: 153 foals

2012: 118 foals

2013: 233 foals

2014: 251 foals

2015: 246 foals

2016: 222 foals

2017: 185 foals

2018: 180 foals

2019: 167 foals

2020: 135 foals

2021: 137 foals

2022: 105* foals

*Partial figure