In the years before Canterbury Park's agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the track's purses were shrinking. Starting in 2012, the deal added more than $68 million to the purse fund over 10 years, attracting more horses, better stables and increased wagering. The track paid $15.6 million in total purses and $239,365 in daily average purses last year, a Canterbury Park record. (Source: Canterbury Park)
2006: 69 racing days, $10,333,929 in total purses
2007: 68 racing days, $9,683,474 in total purses
2008: 67 racing days, $9,637,544 in total purses
2009: 62 racing days, $7,900,142 in total purses
2010: 62 racing days, $7,388,695 in total purses
2011: 56 racing days, $6,401,869 in total purses
2012: 62 racing days, $9,761,737 in total purses
2013: 69 racing days, $12,453,268 in total purses
2014: 68 racing days, $13,120,706 in total purses
2015: 70 racing days, $14,152,193 in total purses
2016: 69 racing days, $14,401,205 in total purses
2017: 67 racing days, $13,849,395 in total purses
2018: 69 racing days, $15,231,235 in total purses
2019: 66 racing days, $15,060,492 in total purses
2020*: 53 racing days, $10,428,189 in total purses
2021: 65 racing days, $15,558,702 in total purses
*2020 season shortened by COVID
Foal numbers down
The number of thoroughbred foals born in North America has been declining since 2006. Minnesota's foal count was mirroring that trend, until the additional purse money provided by the SMSC agreement sparked a rebound. But with the deal set to expire this year, the state's thoroughbred breeders are scaling back again. (Source: The Jockey Club, Minnesota Thoroughbred Association)
2006: 327 foals
2007: 303 foals
2008: 272 foals
2009: 229 foals
2010: 195 foals
2011: 153 foals
2012: 118 foals
2013: 233 foals
2014: 251 foals
2015: 246 foals
2016: 222 foals
2017: 185 foals
2018: 180 foals
2019: 167 foals
2020: 135 foals
2021: 137 foals
2022: 105* foals
*Partial figure