Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Beep Beep Rev Rev (1st race). Value play of the day: Twentyone N Change (9th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (3,7,8,9/1,2/1,2,6,7,10/4/1,5,6), $60.00.

1. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 127/6-5

2: Five Bar Fantasy (Harr, Livingston) 127/3-1

3: Relentless Babe (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 127/9-2

4: Relentless Flash (Vega, Olmstead) 127/5-2

5: Jjs Royal Time (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.) 125/12-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV (1) had two wins and a second in three starts locally last summer and is five-for-seven in her career in Shakopee. Had a race a month ago at Remington to shake the rust off. RELENTLESS FLASH (4) is third off the layoff for the dominant Olmstead barn. Has been close to the top pick and barn mate but never beaten her. RELENTLESS BABE (3) is also from the Olmstead barn but looks to be a cut below.

2. 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Runnin Mann (Harr, Hanson) 125/9-2

2: Dominyun Reins (Fonseca-Soto, Stein) 125/15-1

3: Averys Treasure (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/3-1

4: Casanovas Racy Miss (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.) 127/12-1

5: Sassyfrass T (Frink, Hanson) 125/9-2

6: Shes Sumoke Stacked (Vega, Olmstead) 125/7-2

7: Relentless Corona (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/5-2

RELENTLESS CORONA (7) broke her maiden two back down in Oklahoma in the mud then ran well on a fast track against winners. Needs to break well from the outside post. RUNNIN MANN (1) was in the mix in three starts at Remington and posted a strong speed figure as a two-year-old. SHES SMOKE STACKED (6) is third off the layoff for the dangerous Olmstead barn. Needs to take a step forward.

3. 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: My Vgw Hero (Vega, Olmstead) 127/9-2

2: Sheza Streakin Carte (Harr, Hanson) 125/7-2

3: Relentless Robin (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/9-5

4: Sir Walter Stoli (Frink, Hanson) 125/12-1

5: Little Zorrito (Wood, Geditz, Jr.) 125/10-1

6: Corona a Saint (Hernandez, Gutierrez) 127/15-1

7: Relentless Minnie (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/3-1

RELENTLESS ROBIN (3) was competitive here as a two-year-old and had a couple preps at Remington. Olmstead will give a leg-up to his go-to rider. MY VGW HERO (1) is another Olmstead and has been facing tougher. Will have to negotiate the tough rail draw. RELENTLESS MINNIE (7) graduated here last summer but might need a start after the long layoff before we see his best.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Tony's Tapit (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 124/7-5

2: Central Park (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 122/4-1

3: Exxel (Gallardo, Lund) 122/10-1

4: Minister of Soul (Quinonez, Martinez) 122/9-2

5: Bugler (Fuentes, Kenney) 122/2-1

BUGLER (5) draws the outside and retains the top jockey. Fuentes will utilize his tactical speed to see how the race develops in front of him. Has three wins locally at this distance. CENTRAL PARK (2) was claimed by a high percentage barn just ten days ago. Loves the Canterbury surface but that's a quick turnaround. TONY'S TAPIT (1) beat the top pick in last but had crazy fractions to set up his closing kick.

5. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Kal El (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/12-1

2: Win Over Wyatt (Carmona, Litfin) 117/5-2

3: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla) 117/4-1

4: Whatsyourobjective (Roman, Berndt) 117/3-1

5: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.) 122/5-1

6: Found Jordan (Gallardo, Peters) 124/8-1

7: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva) 122/9-2

WHATSYOUROBJECTIVE (4) hit the ground running in his career debut winning by a length on the grass. Switches barns but expecting a smooth transition in start two for this well-bred runner. KAL EL (1) will be on the lead early. Anticipating Rodriguez to be aggressive from the rail and try to dictate terms on the front-end. WIN OVER WYATT (2) closed nicely in his first turf try on a yielding course. Can he replicate on firm footing?

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Franz (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/12-1

2: Toomanynames (Roman, Rushton) 117/8-1

3: Face Value (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 122/4-1

4: Husker Butch (Rodriguez, Riecken) 122/15-1

5: O Dogg (Arroyo, Riecken) 122/10-1

6: Bellamys Roan (Da Silva, Westermann) 122/15-1

7: Cousvinnysacanuck (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 122/5-2

8: Mystifier (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/7-2

9: Mister Muldoon (Carmona, Robertson) 117/5-1

10: Uxmal (Carmona, Guillory, Jr.) 117/6-1

FACE VALUE (3) is well-bred for the lawn and makes his second start for the barn after being claimed two back. Ran evenly in his local debut while racing wide. May try to save ground today. COUSVINNYSACANUCK (7) hasn't been able to break through yet with a win on the turf but has been knocking at the door. Moves up in class. MYSTIFIER (8) won first off the bench for a barn that has been on fire since the start of the meet.

7. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Superstar Swank (Carmona, Robertson) 114/7-2

2: Jonny B Goney (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/2-1

3: Victorious Vanda (Roman, Berndt) 119/9-2

4: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/9-5

5: Hat Trick Jack (Pena, Bethke) 119/15-1

6: J J's Wildcat (Arroyo, McKinley) 124/12-1

SUPERSTAR SWANK (1) really improved in his second start of the season for the Robertson barn. Should be able to save ground on the rail while getting a weight break and wear them down late. JONNY B GONEY (2) is third off the layoff for a high percentage barn. Will try to use his potent early speed to shake loose. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (4) cuts back in distance and returns to dirt. Could be flying late.

8. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Twoko Bay (Carmona, Scherer) 117/8-1

2: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt) 122/5-1

3: Just Plain Ornery (Ceballos, Rushton) 122/15-1

4: Inesperado (Fuentes, Fuentes) 122/6-1

5: Skippy's Strike (Barandela, Bedford) 122/20-1

6: Crafty King (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 122/12-1

7: Mr Navigator (Da Silva, Ramaekers) 122/7-2

8: Divine Leader (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/8-1

9: Sarge's Sermon (Pena, Biehler) 122/9-2

10: Niles Channel (Gallardo, Tracy) 122/12-1

11: Loring Park (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/12-1

12: Artie's Angel (Arroyo, Padilla) 122/15-1

TWOKO BAY (1) has finished first or second ten times on the local lawn. Gets the rail and Scherer reclaimed him back out of his last race which is a huge sign of confidence. REJECTION HURTS (2) didn't lift a hoof in last on a yielding course as the favorite. Might prefer firm footing or has he regressed? NILES CHANNEL (10) won four straight before last but must overcome a tough post position.

9. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Bayou Colonel (Fuentes, Scherer) 122/6-1

2: Crew Dragon (Carmona, Robertson) 117/4-1

3: First Call (Rodriguez, Martinez) 122/6-1

4: Twentyone N Change (Barajas, Silva) 122/7-2

5: Jacks Outlaw (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 124/9-5

6: Stability (Quinonez, Garrett) 124/8-1

7: Euromantic (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/6-1

8: Lake Bee (Valenzuela, Silva) 117/12-1

TWENTYONE N CHANGE (4) ran valiantly in the mud against better last out just missing. Gets back to his preferred surface and might be able to control the pace if he gets an easy lead. JACKS OUTLAW (5) easily bested his foes in last pulling away by two lengths late. He may not get the same pace scenario today. STABILITY (6) would benefit from a hot early pace to optimize his late closing kick.

10. 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Lucky Super Nova (Fuentes, Espinoza) 124/5-2

2: Legacyinthemaking (Barandela, Smith) 119/15-1

3: Tarps Storm (Carmona, Espinoza) 119/10-1

4: D Buckaroo (Da Silva, Jones) 119/9-2

5: More Money Mo (Roman, Espinoza) 124/5-1

6: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla) 114/4-1

7: Preparedness (Harr, Cline) 124/6-1

8: Proof of Purchase (Gallardo, Rushton) 119/8-1

CLOUDLESS BLUE (6) has only had four career starts and one start at age three (and that was on the turf). Drops in class for good connections and adds Lasix for the first time. LUCKY SUPER NOVA (1) showed major improvement in his two local starts but that was at this level and he didn't really threaten. MORE MONEY MO (5) has had eight opportunities to graduate but his speed figure fit here.