Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: River Ransom (6th race). Value play of the day: Tonka Warrior (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (2,3,4,5,6/2/1,2,5/7,8/3,4,5,7), $60.00.

1. 4½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Dashing Darling (Barajas, Silva) 118/8-1

2: Pepper N Mint (Pena, Woolley, Jr.) 118/9-2

3: Diablo's Canyon (Rodriguez, Biehler) 118/2-1

4: Where's Marilyn (Quinonez, Riecken) 118/7-2

5: Competitive Nature (Harr, Hanson) 118/5-1

6: Wildcat Minny (Roman, Padilla) 118/3-1

WHERE'S MARILYN (4) makes her career debut as Canterbury welcomes the babies for the first time this season. Only three workouts in preparation but they're solid and two are from the gate. DIABLO'S CANYON (3) has two bullet works coming into her debut and the barn is more than capable with firsters. WILDCAT MINNY (6) makes her first start for connections that win many of these races.

2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Kennebec (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 122/7-2

2: Tonka Warrior (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/5-1

3: Xavey Dave (Carmona, Robertson) 117/4-1

4: Unified Dreams (Da Silva, Scherer) 124/7-2

5: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

6: Golden Bandit (Fuentes, Rosin) 122/2-1

7: Jacks Outlaw (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 122/6-1

8: The Right Stuff (Rodriguez, Hone) 122/15-1

TONKA WARRIOR (2) is third off the layoff and exiting an off the turf stakes. Gets back on the lawn and should get a hot pace to set up his closing kick with a couple need the lead types in here. XAVEY DAVE (3) has been very competitive on the local lawn in five starts, winning two. Along with the top pick, Robertson has a potent one-two punch. GOLDEN BANDIT (6) is three-for-three on the local lawn but may have to work for the lead.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Vestes (Fuentes, Hanson) 119/9-5

2: Hangin' Tuff (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/4-1

3: Oro (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/9-2

4: Sassy B Keen (Barandela, Ramaekers) 124/5-1

5: Smackover Lime (Carmona, Litfin) 114/5-2

6: Magic D Oro (Rodriguez, Roberts) 119/12-1

VESTES (1) returned from a six-month layoff for a good second in last. May have tired in the stretch, so could be more fit with a race under his belt. Leading jockey climbs aboard. HANGIN' TOUGH (2) posted some competitive speed figures as a two-year-old but has regressed since. Hopefully the four-month freshening will help his cause. SMACKOVER LIME (5) finally woke up in last but needs to improve again.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Cibertruck (Rodriguez, Danger) 124/10-1

2: Shut Up Michael (Roman, Rarick) 124/5-1

3: Super Wise (Quinonez, Scherer) 124/3-1

4: Handsome Harry (Carmona, Silva, Jr.) 114/6-1

5: Heir (Fuentes, Fuentes) 124/4-1

6: Reup (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

7: Rosenquist (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 124/12-1

8: Coastal Waters (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 124/5-2

COASTAL WATERS (8) has been knocking on the door with a couple of placings in his two starts this meeting. Possibly third times a charm with a change in the saddle for a new look. ROSENQUIST (7) is the "other" Silva along with the top pick. He sometimes gets brave on the front-end when unchallenged but it may be hard to shake loose. SUPER WISE (3) hasn't won in twenty-three starts but sure likes to hit the board.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Ferrari Road (Carmona, Muckey) 119/12-1

2: Scooter's Boy (Barandela, Ramaekers) 124/5-1

3: Rockymountaintwist (Roman, Garrett) 124/4-1

4: Cajun Hope (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/3-1

5: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez) 124/6-1

6: Tombi (Harr, Rushton) 124/8-1

7: Driskill (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 124/2-1

DRISKILL (7) tried the sod for the first time in last and battled for the lead before succumbing. Gets back on the dirt and has good early speed while dropping to his lifetime low level. CAJUN HOPE (4) drops in class and starts for the first time for the Berndt barn which wins at 22% with such move. Gallardo climbs aboard. ROCKYMOUNTAINTWIST (3) has tactical speed and barn has done well with limited starts.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Martini Man (Carmona, Rosin) 114/3-1

2: I Conduit (Barajas, Silva) 119/6-1

3: King of the Palace (Gallardo, Tracy) 119/5-2

4: Natural Causes (Morales, Silva) 119/12-1

5: River Ransom (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/9-5

6: The Man the Myth (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/6-1

RIVER RANSOM (5) returns to the turf after six straight dirt tries. The grass start was his career debut and he was pinched back early and then made a big move late. Should see his best today. KING OF THE PALACE (3) faced better this winter/spring at the Fairgrounds. Will appreciate the class relief and his speed figures shine. THE MAN THE MYTH (6) is a full brother to Canterbury turf god Midnight Current but may want more ground.

7. 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Recio (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.) 124/15-1

2: Little Sister Run (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/10-1

3: Nova Wagon (Ramirez, Stein) 124/6-1

4: Stel an Eagle (Estrada, Stein) 124/8-1

5: Jjs Moonshine (Navarrete, Jr., Stein) 124/4-1

6: Thirty Four Below (Harr, Livingston) 124/10-1

7: Dashing Muy Macha (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/3-1

8: Da Lie Lah (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/7-2

9: Dashing Avery (Gutierrez, Wilson) 124/15-1

10: Jess Walking Thewire (Wood, Geditz, Jr.) 124/12-1

DA LIE LAH (8) is bred to be a runner. Has three siblings that each won over $200K including Dickey Bob. Broke slowly from the outside in last, losing all chance. Needs to break alertly today. JJS MOONSHINE (5) improved immensely in his first local start. Another move forward puts him in the mix. DASHING MUY MACHA (7) showed speed from the rail in last but tired. Highest speed figure of the group.

8. Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Relentless Babe (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 127/4-1

2: Relentless Flash (Navarrete, Jr., Olmstead) 127/9-2

3: Jess Rocket Man (Garcia, Olmstead) 127/4-5

4: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 127/7-2

5: Michael B (Frink, Hanson) 127/12-1

JESS ROCKET MAN (3) absolutely adores this oval winning seven-of ten with three seconds. Is third off a long layoff but was impressive last out capturing the win. Top barn will have him ready. RELENTLESS FLASH (2) is also from the Olmstead barn along with the top pick. Hasn't hit her stride yet this year but is capable. L GALLITO (4) won last time seen on the track but will have to improve drastically to compete.