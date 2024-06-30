Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: C C's Heart (4th race). Value play of the day: Noel's Angel (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (6/1,2,7/2,5,7,9,10/2,3/2,3,7), $45.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cato's Lady (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/5-2

2: Child Proof (Roman, Padilla) 124/9-2

3: Long Monday (Carmona, Rushton) 119/6-1

4: Rubysa (Arroyo, Fuentes) 124/4-1

5: Folk Hero (Ceballos, Gomez) 124/12-1

6: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/8-5

CATO'S LADY (1) is in really good form, having won three of her past five starts. Drops to a more realistic price after facing better in last two. Her tactical speed and the rail give her an advantage. CELTICS WILDCAT (6) is feeling good and riding a three-race win streak; however, she lost her previous 10 races before the recent streak. Might regress. CHILD PROOF (2) drops in price and cuts back in distance.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Valence (Pena, Garrett) 119/6-1

2: Fashion Idol (Fuentes, Velazquez) 124/2-1

3: Church Service (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

4: Jocasta (Gallardo, Scherer) 119/7-2

5: Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 124/5-1

6: Ms Coronado Chrome (Carmona, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

7: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 124/3-1

FASHION DOLL (2) tried the grass for the first time in last and ran evenly while chasing a wire-to-wire winner. She might improve in her second try on the surface and the leading jockey climbs aboard. MIDNIGHT LANE (7) had back-to-back victories on the local lawn last summer and her seasonal debut was respectable. Will be flying late. SUNSHINE FEVER (5) beat state-bred foes on the local lawn last fall and the barn has been red hot.

3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: She's My Warrior (Roman, Padilla) 122/12-1

2: Pepper Mill (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 122/2-1

3: Loana (Rodriguez, Hone) 122/9-2

4: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Arnett) 124/6-5

5: Lover Girl (Fuentes, Williams) 122/4-1

THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (4) appears to be the controlling speed and has four wins in seven starts locally. If she breaks running and is loose on the lead, she will be tough to catch. PEPPER MILL (2) makes her first local start after competing in stakes races in the Southwest. Is 4-for-6 at the distance. LOVER GIRL (5) has hot connections with the leading jockey/high percentage trainer and will be stalking the top two.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Aunt Alex (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/12-1

2: Mark of Victory (Fuentes, Lund) 124/3-1

3: Purr Tiger (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/15-1

4: Lightning Liz (Carmona, Robertson) 114/4-1

5: Two Practical (Roman, Robertson) 119/9-2

6: C C's Heart (Da Silva, Scherer) 119/2-1

7: Neptune's Grotto (Pena, Biehler) 119/10-1

8: Holy Moly Shipman (Barajas, Silva) 119/15-1

C C'S HEART (6) ran like a veteran in her career debut while relaxing behind the pacesetters and closing late for a promising second. If she takes a step forward off that initial experience, she's the one to beat. TWO PRACTICAL (5) ran evenly against many of these last out while being bet down. This barn is always dangerous. MARK OF VICTORY (2) is always the bridesmaid, never the bride as her six placings will attest.

5. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mylastredcent (Barandela, Rarick) 124/2-1

2: Run Bambi Run (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/7-2

3: Miss Double (Roman, Espinoza) 124/10-1

4: Suzzie's Darlin (Fuentes, Fuentes) 119/4-1

5: Shezonezestreet (Rodriguez, Roberts) 124/6-1

6: Maiden Rock (Quinonez, Candelas) 124/6-1

7: Miss Gold (Harr, Rengstorf) 119/8-1

RUN BAMBI RUN (2) returns to the dirt after an unsuccessful turf experiment. Drops half in claiming price, adds a high-percentage jockey in the saddle and should be loose on the lead. MISS GOLD (7) also drops in price and returns to the surface where she broke her maiden against special weights by six lengths last winter at this distance. MYLASTREDCENT (1) ran competitively in her return off a long layoff in last at Tampa Bay.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shut Up Michael (Valenzuela, Rarick) 124/12-1

2: Hurts So Good (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/10-1

3: Devoted to You (Carmona, Robertson) 119/8-1

4: Cibertruck (Ceballos, Danger) 124/15-1

5: Saint Charles (Fuentes, Biehler) 124/6-1

6: Shake Up (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/10-1

7: Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez, Roberts) 124/3-1

8: Riding the Train (Lindsay, Silva) 124/15-1

9: Samurai Mike (Harr, Litfin) 124/6-1

10: Ship It Red (Quinonez, Lund) 124/4-1

11: Dive Deep (Pena, Danger) 124/12-1

PHILO BEDDOE (7) nearly stole a victory two back at this distance leading until the last few strides. Will attempt that same strategy today by breaking alertly and daring them to catch him. SHIP IT RED (10) hasn't won in a long, long time, but his speed figures are competitive. Will be hoping for a hot early pace to maximize his late closing kick. SAMURAI MIKE (9) excels at this specialty distance and won his last off the bench but faces tougher.

7. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bel Ragazzo (Carmona, Kereluk) 119/6-1

2: Top of My Game (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

3: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/4-1

4: Goose Drank Wine (Barandela, Rushton) 124/15-1

5: Brickbat (Roman, Rushton) 124/6-1

6: Tombi (Fuentes, Rushton) 124/8-1

7: Emergency Response (Pena, Roberts) 124/9-2

8: Copanello Bay (Da Silva, Westermann) 124/15-1

9: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/8-1

TOP OF MY GAME (2) drops dramatically down the claiming ladder after facing tougher in his last two in Arizona. Before that, he won two in a row, including one at this distance. TIGER HUNTER (3) closed well in last to narrowly miss. Has been consistent this year with two wins/two placings in four starts. EMERGENCY RESPONSE (7) was ultra-game going wire-to-wire in last. Might bounce off such a tough effort.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 124/3-1

2: Noel's Angel (Carmona, Silva) 119/9-2

3: Mighty Gin Gin (Roman, Padilla) 124/7-2

4: Unplucked Gem (Morales, Rushton) 124/12-1

5: Diva de Kela (Barandela, Hanson) 124/12-1

6: Pictorial (Rodriguez, Rushton) 124/8-1

7: Mia Baby (Barajas, Silva) 124/2-1

NOEL'S ANGEL (2) returns to the barn where she experienced some success last summer here at Canterbury. Would benefit from clearing the field early and controlling the pace. MIGHTY GIN GIN (3) raced evenly in last at this distance after returning from a layoff. Could improve with her second try on the lawn. MIA BABY (7) likes this distance with three wins/three seconds in 10 lifetime starts. Outside post gives her options.