Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Charley Paints (3rd race). Value play of the day: Two Stormy Oceans (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,2,6/3,4/1,4,5,8/5,6/1,6), $48.

1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: My Boy Bomber (Carmona, Litfin) 114/5-1

2: Ber Cher (Valenzuela, Rhone) 124/6-1

3: Make It Burn (Da Silva, Donlin) 119/15-1

4: Catrick (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/9-2

5: Jackson Action (Roman, Berndt) 124/3-1

6: Rynotograce (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/8-1

7: Mach Two (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/2-1

MACH TWO (7) has three consecutive placing in 2024. Had two near misses before a lackluster performance in last, but that was in the slop. Expect a more typical race for him on a fast track. JACKSON ACTION (5) closed nicely in an off-the-turf sprint in last narrowly missing. Could be closing late if the pace is hot. BER CHER (2) ran well in his seasonal debut but backed up on an off track in last.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Badger Kitten (Valenzuela, Hone) 124/9-2

2: Shabam (Carmona, Robertson) 119/4-1

3: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford) 124/15-1

4: Gypsy Wife (Fuentes, Eikleberry) 124/5-1

5: Tales of Makenna (Rodriguez, Hone) 124/12-1

6: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/5-2

7: Hurricain Hunter (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

8: Chaparrita (Gallardo, Silva) 124/8-1

9: Explosive Skies (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/15-1

SHABAM (2) has consistently posted competitive speed figures on the surface and this jockey/trainer combination have been hitting at a high percentage this meet. FALL MOON (6) was dominant when last seen, pulling away in the stretch by five lengths. That was her first win in 14 starts so hard to see her going back-to-back. BADGER KITTEN (1) has four wins over the local lawn and gets the rail but is coming off a 10-month layoff.

3. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Midship Molly (Roman, VanWinkle) 119/12-1

2: Minnesota Rose (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/5-2

3: Charley Paints (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/8-5

4: Pearl Button (Pena, Biehler) 119/4-1

5: Rosalina (Valenzuela, Litfin) 119/9-2

6: Ucantgetwhatuwant (Carmona, Riecken) 119/8-1

CHARLEY PAINTS (3) chased a wire-to-wire winner in last as a heavy favorite. Is third off the layoff for a top barn and Gallardo stays aboard. Could be on the lead and able to control the pace. ROSALINA (5) showed speed going a route in last before tiring. Cuts back in distance and will try to wear them down. PEARL BUTTON (4) flashed speed and faded in all three career starts but is still learning the game.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Dust Maker (Pena, Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

2: Pasta Salad Rhonda (Carmona, Robertson) 119/4-1

3: Delusional Dream (Arroyo, Sheehan) 124/15-1

4: Dixie Girl To (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/15-1

5: Mylastredcent (Barandela, Rarick) 124/10-1

6: Noble Tess (Fuentes, Williams) 124/3-1

7: Pacific Zip (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

8: Nordic Queen (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/12-1

9: Finnley's Kitten (Rodriguez, Kereluk) 124/6-1

10: Mizzen Millions (Roman, Garrett) 124/12-1

11: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva) 124/12-1

NOBLE TESS (6) makes her first start for a trainer that wins at 32% after switching barns. Has early speed and the top jock climbs aboard. Will try to get involved early and pull away late. PASTA SALAD RHONDA (2) had a horrific trip in her last race, checking hard twice and still persevering for second. A clean trip makes her a contender. DUST MAKER (1) has been in good form lately and is bred to like the lawn.

5. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Amaretto Di Amore (Gallardo, Kereluk) 124/7-2

2: Ghost of Genevieve (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

3: Call'em All (Carmona, Robertson) 114/3-1

4: Honorable Mischief (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/2-1

5: I'm So Funny (Rodriguez, Westermann) 124/10-1

6: Haute Charlotte (Harr, Riecken) 124/6-1

CALL'EM ALL (3) broke her maiden impressively in her career debut as a two-year-old here last fall. Didn't lift a hoof in the slop going longer in a stakes race in Louisiana but returns to a dirt sprint here. HONORABLE MISCHIEF (4) graduated going wire-to-wire in last but faces winners for the first time so must improve. AMARETTO DI AMORE (1) disappointed in last facing open company. Returns to state-bred.

6. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lock It Down (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/5-2

2: Octane (Pena, Silva Jr.) 122/8-1

3: Virtually (Harr, Rushton) 122/12-1

4: Twirling Savi (Roman, Robertson) 122/6-1

5: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/4-1

6: Dirt Flirt (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

7: Saved by Grace (Quinonez, Scherer) 117/10-1

8: Desert Glow (Carmona, Rengstorf) 117/7-2

LOCK IT DOWN (1) loves the Shakopee sod, winning five of 10 starts. Has tactical speed and breaks from the rail for a high-percentage barn. Versatile enough to be on the lead early or stalking. TWIRLING SAVI (4) has had many starts and stops in her abbreviated career but when she's on her game, she's tough. Needs to break cleanly. DESERT GLOW (8) is in good form, not missing the board this year. Barn has done a lot of winning lately.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: War Rascal (Valenzuela, Garrett) 124/12-1

2: I Conduit (Barajas, Silva) 119/20-1

3: Deposit Insurance (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/8-1

4: Parisian Promise (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/20-1

5: Two Stormy Oceans (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/8-1

6: Catalina Crush (Fuentes, Williams) 119/9-5

7: Gipsy Chief (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/12-1

8: Further Evidence (Carmona, Robertson) 119/6-1

9: Speaking Loud (Arroyo, Stankey) 119/20-1

10: Kid Got Rhythm (Roman, Rhone) 119/15-1

11: Outlaw Run (Harr, Cline) 124/15-1

12: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/4-1

TWO STORMY OCEANS (5) broke slowly in last from an outside post, was pinched back and never really recovered. Bred for the surface, adds blinkers and gets a more favorable post. CATALINA CRUSH (6) lost as the heavy favorite last time out while getting everything his own way. May get a similar trip in this one. WAR RASCAL (1) is regally bred for the surface and distance. Might try to shake loose from the rail and see what happens.

8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone) 124/5-2

2: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva Jr.) 119/5-1

3: Mr. Cougar (Harr, Westermann) 124/9-2

4: Color Me Legendary (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

5: Bigparty Nowhiskey (Roman, Rushton) 124/10-1

6: General Crook (Carmona, Kereluk) 114/2-1

DA GHOST (1) has tried the grass in his first two starts this year and ran evenly. Moves to his preferred footing and drops in class. Will try to take advantage of the shortest route from the rail. GENERAL CROOK (6) drops half in claiming price after not showing much in his local debut. May attempt to get involved early with his sprinter speed. COLOR ME LEGENDARY (4) went wire-to-wire on the weeds three back in the desert but doesn't win often.