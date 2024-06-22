Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Navy Seal (7th race). Value play of the day: Baxley (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (8,9/2,6,7,10/2,3,4,7,8,10/1/6,8), $48.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tapiture's Lady (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/2-1

2: Willowmygirl (Harr, Woolley Jr.) 124/9-2

3: Master Jane (Da Silva, Rushton) 119/6-1

4: Miwoman (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/5-2

5: Brief Note (Quinonez, Martinez) 124/10-1

6: Nang Singha (Valenzuela, Hone) 124/4-1

TAPITURE'S LADY (1) returns to the dirt after a grass race where she had an outside post and was wide the entire race. Draws inside for a barn that has started the meet 7-for-12. MIWOMAN (4) also returns to her preferred surface after a turf try. Broke her maiden on the dirt this spring at Oaklawn. NANG SINGHA (6) posted a nice speed figure at Santa Anita last summer but has regressed since.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 122/5-2

2: Tour Queen (Fuentes, Garrett) 122/4-1

3: Barbsdreamcometrue (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

4: Pink Lady Lu Sha (Centeno, Lopez) 122/12-1

5: Omega Ms (Roman, Granitz) 122/9-2

6: Hattie Bloom (Gallardo, Scherer) 122/10-1

7: Rainbow Angel (Quinonez, Ashford Jr.) 122/8-1

8: Xtreme Smoke Show (Carmona, Robertson) 122/5-1

RETIRED KATHY (1) has turned into a beast since stepping on the lawn this spring at Tampa Bay. Gets the rail where Lindsay can save ground and patiently wait to make the winning move in the stretch. TOUR QUEEN (2) has been facing some tough competition on the West Coast and gets the top jock. Her tactical speed is an advantage. OMEGA MS (5) is 2-for-2 on the surface but must take another step forward.

3. Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Virtually (Da Silva, Rushton) 118/15-1

2: Big Bad Diva (Fuentes, Williams) 118/8-1

3: Gypsy Reward (Roman, Robertson) 118/9-2

4: Midnight Current (Gallardo, Berndt) 118/9-5

5: Scent of Success (Carmona, Robertson) 120/5-2

6: Golden Gopher (Valenzuela, Silva) 118/12-1

7: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Arnett) 118/4-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (4) came up a little short in her seasonal debut on a yielding surface. Has never been off the board on the local lawn, including nine wins. Expecting a better effort here. GYPSY REWARD (3) came off the bench and scored last out posting a career high speed figure. Can she improve off that effort? SCENT OF SUCCESS (5) beat the top pick easily in last, and barn is always dangerous.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bumper Pool (Gallardo, Bethke) 124/10-1

2: Rockymountaintwist (Roman, Garrett) 124/6-1

3: West Island (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/3-1

4: Goose Drank Wine (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/15-1

5: Incitatus (Barandela, Rushton) 124/8-1

6: Blueskiesandangels (Valenzuela, McDaniel) 124/8-1

7: Awesome Family (Pena, Riecken) 124/15-1

8: Johnny Up (Carmona, Robertson) 119/9-2

9: Astronaut Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/5-2

ASTRONAUT OSCAR (9) ran evenly in last while breaking from the rail. Seems to prefer outside and gets that here. Drops in class and Quinonez will use his early speed to his advantage. JOHNNY UP (8) went 3-for-3 locally last summer but hasn't been seen since. Robertson will have him ready but might need a race. AWESOME FAMILY (7) reared up at the break in last losing all chance. Clean break is a must.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Arrest Me Red (Flores, Ward) 124/5-2

2: Jacks Outlaw (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

3: Twentyone N Change (Barajas, Silva) 124/10-1

4: Hi Yah (Fuentes, Williams) 124/12-1

5: Skippy's Strike (Barandela, Bedford) 124/15-1

6: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/9-2

7: Plane Talk (Carmona, Robertson) 124/8-1

8: Captivated Drama (Lindsay, Johnston) 124/15-1

9: Diamond City (Pena, Condon) 124/15-1

10: Bad Beat Brian (Emigh, Vanden Berg) 124/4-1

BAD BEAT BRIAN (10) has been racing against some of the top turf sprinters in the country recently. Will appreciate the class relief and his running style gives him options from the outside post. PLANE TALK (7) has one way to go and that's to get the lead and last as long as he can. If he breaks cleanly and shakes loose, he could be there at the end. JACKS OUTLAW (2) won easily in his local prep and posted a nice speed figure.

6. Brooks Fields Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rockstar Red (Lindsay, Johnston) 118/20-1

2: Kennebec (Pena (Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

3: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/6-1

4: Silent Poet (Gallardo, Tracy) 122/4-1

5: That's Not Funny (Quinonez, Rosin) 120/6-1

6: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 118/20-1

7: Xavey Dave (Carmona, Robertson) 118/6-1

8: Golden Bandit (Fuentes, Rosin) 118/5-2

9: Unified Dreams (Da Silva, Scherer) 118/9-2

10: Tonka Warrior (Roman, Robertson) 118/8-1

SILENT POET (4) is a grizzled veteran, having won 13 times and banked over $1 million. Returns to his favorite footing after four races on dirt/tapeta. Has speed to get involved early. XAVEY DAVE (7) won twice on the local lawn last summer and had a dirt sprint two weeks ago to stretch his legs. Should be closing late. DRAMA CHORUS (3) has lethal early speed and has five wins here at Canterbury. Will try to wire them.

7. Canterbury Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Navy Seal (Flores, Ward) 116/9-5

2: Bourbon Aficionado (Carmona, Robertson) 120/5-1

3: Hold Your Applause (Da Silva, Kenney) 118/6-1

4: Freeze 'Em (Fuentes, Martinez) 116/6-1

5: Flat Hanby (Gallardo, Caster) 116/8-1

6: Illustrator (Quinonez, Ashford Jr.) 118/5-2

7: Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr, Cline) 114/15-1

NAVY SEAL (1) makes his domestic debut after six international starts for one of the top grass trainers in the country. Simply put, he's faced much better and if he runs his race, he'll be very tough to beat. ILLUSTRATOR (6) is royally bred for the surface and has backed that up with results hitting the board in all six starts. June 6 workout illustrates his readiness. HOLD YOUR APPLAUSE (3) has back-to-back wins on the turf but must take another step forward.

8. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bluejay Way (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 119/8-1

2: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff) 124/12-1

3: Half Brother (Da Silva, Scherer) 124/9-2

4: Konteekee (Harr, Cline) 119/6-1

5: Quality Rags (Fuentes, Lund) 124/5-2

6: Baxley (Quinonez, Rivelli) 119/3-1

7: Buckin Again (Arroyo, Hanson) 119/15-1

8: Frosty View (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/5-1

BAXLEY (6) makes his three-year-old debut after showing talent last fall. His workouts in preparation for his return have been sizzling including four bullets. Expecting Quinonez to be aggressive early. FROSTY VIEW (8) showed speed in his seasonal debut and tired late. Gets Lasix and should move forward with added fitness. QUALITY RAGS (5) ran a good second in his local debut and gets Fuentes in the saddle.