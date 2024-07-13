Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Xtreme Diva (5th race). Value play of the day: Xavey Dave (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,2,4,5,6,7/2/7,8/7,8/2,3,4,5), $48.

1. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Color Me Legendary (Ceballos, Gomez) 124/12-1

2: Laws of Man (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/9-5

3: Midnight Royal (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 124/4-1

4: Capala (Gallardo, Lund) 119/8-1

5: Alcazaba (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 124/9-2

6: Wynn Trip (Carmona, Robertson) 119/2-1

LAWS OF MAN (2) broke his maiden at Fonner this spring followed by two placings locally. Off slowly in last. A better start in this one puts him right in the mix. ALCAZABA (5) graduated two back down at Tampa Bay and faced an easy winner (came back to win next out) in last. Quinonez stays aboard. WYNN TRIP (6) put everything together in last to get that elusive first win, but that field was suspect.

2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Frosty View (Valenzuela, Berndt) 122/2-1

2: Mach Two (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/7-2

3: Street Warrior (Gallardo, Berndt) 122/8-5

4: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/8-1

5: Superstar Swank (Carmona, Robertson) 122/4-1

FROSTY VIEW (1) returns to state-restricted after facing open company in his two local starts this year. Was compromised in last when hopping at the start but expecting his customary early speed to return. MACH TWO (2) finally figured it out in last dominating his foes while stalking the early pace. Maybe see improvement with the added confidence. SUPERSTAR SWANK (5) keeps improving for a great barn and comes in off a nice allowance victory.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Mister Muldoon (Carmona, Robertson) 119/9-5

2: Mission Key (Ceballos, Rarick) 124/7-2

3: Brit Blitz (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/9-2

4: Jupiter Mission (Quinonez, Arnett) 119/8-1

5: Time Muse (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/10-1

6: Outlaw Run (Harr, Cline) 124/6-1

7: Just Plain Ornery (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/12-1

8: Freeze 'Em (Rodriguez, Martinez) 119/10-1

MISTER MULDOON (1) ran his foes off their feet last out by getting the lead early and improving his position. Will likely try those same tactics here breaking from the rail. Barn is heating up. BRIT BLITZ (3) displayed talent in his first turf try by running down an odds-on favorite, then caught a yielding turf. Might appreciate firm footing. FREEZE 'EM (8) has been facing tougher and has tactical speed from an outside post.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Midnight Current (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/9-5

2: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/10-1

3: She's My Warrior (Roman, Padilla) 124/12-1

4: Scent of Success (Carmona, Robertson) 124/7-2

5: Let's Skedaddle (Quinonez, Robertson) 124/9-2

6: Gypsy Reward (Fuentes, Robertson) 124/5-1

7: Lock It Down (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/5-1

GYPSY REWARD (6) has been a monster in the morning since arriving in Shakopee and ran like she was feeling good in last winning easily. Could she be even better in her second start of the year? LET'S SKEDADDLE (5) makes her first start for the Robertson barn and has been first or second in 11 of 13. Might need a start off the long layoff. MIDNIGHT CURRENT (1) broke slowly on a yielding course off a long layoff in last. Expecting improved effort.

5. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Minnesota Rose (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/10-1

2: Xtreme Diva (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/1-1

3: Northern Angel (Pena, Rosin) 122/6-1

4: Honorable Mischief (Fuentes, Rosin) 122/3-1

5: Sassy Mama (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/12-1

6: Call'em All (Carmona, Robertson) 122/4-1

XTREME DIVA (2) won twice this winter at the ultra-tough Oaklawn Park meet, including a stakes win. Returns to state-bred competition here and has the tactical speed to create her own trip. HONORABLE MISCHIEF (4) has good gate speed and might have the lead early. Coming off back-to-back wins but must improve to compete. CALL'EM ALL (6) closed nicely in last but needs to take another step forward.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Kurt's Choice (Pena, Silva) 124/12-1

2: Hap Hot (Harr, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

3: Angel's Magic (Rodriguez, Bethke) 124/8-1

4: Sir Sterling (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

5: Jose Patio (Fuentes, Biehler) 124/5-1

6: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, (Padilla) 124/4-1

7: Half Brother (Da Silva, Scherer) 124/10-1

8: Xavey Dave (Carmona, Robertson) 124/9-2

9: Silver Dash (Roman, Martinez) 124/15-1

10: Eye On Rye (Felix, Block) 124/3-1

XAVEY DAVE (8) won twice on the Shakopee sod last summer including this race. Has the perfect setup for his closing kick in a race loaded with need the lead types. Should be flying late. HALF BROTHER (7) tries grass for the first time but is well bred for it. Coming into the race on a three-race win streak and faces state-restricted. EYE ON RYE (10) is third off the layoff and in good form for a high-percentage barn.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Handicap. Purse: $40,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Unrivaled Queen (Fuentes Jr., Lund) 124/6-1

2: Asena (Gallardo, Lund) 124/6-1

3: Tour Queen (Fuentes, Garrett) 119/5-1

4: Vow (Pena, Williams) 124/8-1

5: Pepper Mill (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/3-1

6: Savona (Rodriguez, Martinez) 124/10-1

7: Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez, Arnett) 124/4-1

8: Cupids Crush (Carmona, Robertson) 124/9-2

THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (7) hopped at the start last time out, losing all chance. Draw a line through it. Is 1-for-1 at this tricky distance and might be able to clear the field early. CUPIDS CRUSH (8) ran an atypical race in last, never really getting involved. Might have needed that race after a long layoff and could improve dramatically in this one. SAVONA (6) loves this distance but is facing her toughest field yet.

8. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Firenspice (Carmona, Rushton) 119/9-2

2: Stealthespotlight (Fuentes, Williams) 119/3-1

3: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva) 124/4-1

4: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline) 124/5-2

5: Starlet Cole (Roman, Martinez) 124/8-1

6: Dixie Girl To (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/5-1

7: Run Bambi Run (Pena, Espinoza) 124/10-1

STEALTHESPOTLIGHT (2) ran evenly in a turf route when last seen. Cuts back in distance, gets back on the dirt and the leading pilot climbs aboard for a high-percentage barn. PURRFECT MOON (3) has a win and placing in last two, but those were against easier. Moves up in class and will try to stalk and pounce for the victory. PAT'S GAL (4) got a perfect rail trip to win her last race after losing the prior 12.