Chris Merz has been hired as Canterbury Park's senior director of horse racing operations, the Shakopee racetrack announced Monday.

The 32-year-old Merz, who has been director of racing and racing secretary at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., since 2020, will oversee all aspects of live racing at the track. He will also serve as liaison with the Minnesota Racing Commission and act as point person for the company with the Minnesota Thoroughbred Association.

"I would like to thank Randy Sampson and his team for extending their trust in me for this opportunity," Merz said in a statement. "Minnesota has a strong racing industry and Canterbury Park has committed to expanding on that for generations to come. I am excited and grateful to be part of that vision and look forward to what we will accomplish together."

Merz also served as racing secretary at Maryland Jockey Club; assistant racing secretary at Los Alamitos Racecourse in Los Alamitos, Calif.; and stakes coordinator at both Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Golden Gate Fields.

Etc.

• The Gophers men's hockey team (17-6-1), which went 1-0-1 at Notre Dame last weekend, remained at No. 2 in the latest USCHO poll, behind Quinnipiac. St. Cloud State dropped one spot to No. 4, flipping spots with Denver, after the Huskies split a series at home with Colorado College.

• The Gophers women's team (18-3-2), riding an eight-game winning streak, remained at No. 3 in the USCHO poll.