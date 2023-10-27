Minnesota Monthly's CannaFest is back to showcase the latest marijuana products — many developed by local businesses — and to answer questions about consuming and buying cannabis, THC and CBD products.

The Nov. 2 event will focus on educating the public about the wide variety of products and which ones are right for them, said Arthur Morrissey, associate publisher at Greenspring Media, which publishes Minnesota Monthly.

"Our event is more for the middle-aged," he said. "They are more inclined to use [cannabis] for health and wellness."

The number of vendors has nearly doubled, jumping from 28 during the festival's most recent event in June to more than 50. People may purchase and consume foods, beverages and other products that contain marijuana at the event — however, attendees are not permitted to smoke, Morrissey said.

Loading...

Each ticket includes unlimited samples of edibles, beverages, healing creams and oils. Cannafest runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased at minnesotamonthly.com/cannafest. Attendees must be at least 21.