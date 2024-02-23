Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Candidates running for the open District 6 seat on the Hennepin County Board can file with the county auditor starting on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The filing deadline is March 12 and candidates have until March 14 if they decide to withdraw from the race.

Voters will pick a new District 6 commissioner in a special election on May 14. If more than two candidates file, a special primary will be held April 30 to narrow the field.

District 6 has 66 precincts and includes parts of Edina, Greenwood, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Shorewood and Wayzata.

The seat is vacant after Chris LaTondresse resigned in September to lead Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative in St. Paul. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of LaTondresse's term, which expires in December 2024.