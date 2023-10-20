Twin Cities in Motion (TCM), the nonprofit that produces the annual Twin Cities Marathon and 10 Mile, informed runners Friday they will receive a full refund of their registration payment for this year's canceled races beginning next week.

The organizer canceled the Oct. 1 event just hours before the starting gun after officials learned high temperatures could become too dangerous for participants, marking the first marathon cancelation due to weather.

TCM initially hoped to have refund details by Oct. 5 but ended up delaying the announcement a full two weeks so it could work through the cancelation process with its insurer and determine what it could offer the approximately 8,000 marathoners and 12,000 10-milers. Registration costs for marathon runners ranged from $129 to $220, marathon officials said.

TCM's claim apparently didn't cover the full refund. In an email to runners, the nonprofit said it was "able to stretch resources" to finance the refunds by combining event cost savings, cash reserves and money from the claim.

"While a registration refund does not replace the experience of a great, safe race and does not necessarily cover all the expenses you incurred for Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend, we are glad to be able to refund your race registration," the email read.

Refunds, which will not include transaction fees, will process through the nonprofits' registration partner, Race Roster. It could take up to six weeks to process all 20,000 runners refunds, according to the email.

"Our priority throughout this process was to do the best possible for you, while remaining an active, vital and solvent member of the Twin Cities nonprofit community," the email stated.

Financial challenges have caused the nonprofit to shift its business model in recent years, with operating costs outpacing revenue from fees and contributions the past few years. In 2019, registration accounted for 70% of TCM's $4.9 million in revenue.

This year, costs to prepare the canceled Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile were up 25%, or about $500,000, when compared with 2019, said Dean Orton, TCM president.