Twenty years after his namesake TV show made him a household name and two years after sparking backlash from transgender rights supporters, comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to an arena near you.

The "Chappelle's Show" creator and renowned stand-up comic will perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sept. 23 as part of an 11-city fall tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Wednesday. Tour promoter Live Nation is not naming ticket prices.

As is always the case at Chappelle's performances, no cellphones or recording devices will be allowed into the show. Attendees will have to check their phones at the door in locked security pouches.

Chappelle, 49, sparked protest last summer in the Twin Cities with a series of "pop-up shows" that followed heavy criticism over comments deemed transphobic in his Netflix special "The Closer."

The backlash was strong enough for the comedian's longtime local club of choice, First Avenue, to cancel a planned performance. That show got moved to the Live Nation-operated Varsity Theater, where two other gigs had already been announced, and protestors picketed outside.