Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Wild (1-3-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home last season. The Canadiens averaged 2.7 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 23-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while allowing 249.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.