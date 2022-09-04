REGINA, Saskatchewan — Police in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan were on the hunt for two suspects Sunday, with alerts and warnings extended to Alberta and Manitoba, following reports of multiple stabbings three hours north of the provincial capital.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the attacks took place in several locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, early Sunday.

Early indications suggested victims may have been attacked at random, but police have not said how many were injured, if anyone died or provided a possible motive.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service, in a news release, said that with the help of Mounties, it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

"A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties," authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

Oddan said two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.