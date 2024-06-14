TORONTO — Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ontario, a court document filed this week shows.

The document, which details the charges that were announced last Friday against the 91-year-old, says the alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year.

Peel Regional Police said last week that Stronach had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault on a female, one count of forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault, but gave few details on the allegations.

The court document filed this week says Stronach was ordered to surrender his passports and to not communicate with any of the three complainants.

Stronach's lawyer Brian Greenspan has said his client ''categorically denies the allegations of impropriety'' against him and looks forward to ''the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy.''

Stronach, born in Austria, became one of Canada's wealthiest people by creating Magna in his garage in 1957 and building it into one of the world's largest suppliers of auto parts.

He also founded The Stronach Group, a company specializing in horse racing. He made a brief foray into Austrian politics more than a decade ago and has been named to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors.

A Magna spokesperson said Stronach has had no affiliation with the company since relinquishing control in 2010.