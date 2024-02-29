Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TORONTO — Canada's government is reimposing some visa requirements on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Quebec's premier has been urging the federal government to slow the influx of refugees which he says has been straining resources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of the Thursday announcement. The official said the new rules will take effect late Thursday and they won't mean a complete return to pre-2016 rules. Canada's immigration minister is expected to announce details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lifted the visa requirement for Mexican visitors in late 2016, removing a major irritant in relations between the two countries.

But Canadian Immigration Minister Mac Miller has said asylum claims from Mexico have shot up since Canada lifted the visa restriction in 2016. Canada getting rid of visa free travel from Mexico is also expected to reduce the number of illegal crossings of Mexicans into the U.S. from Canada.

In 2023, Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board had 17,490 claims from Mexico, making up 19% of claims referred that year. A year prior, the number was 7,483 making up 12% of claims.

Previously, refugee service providers in Montreal have said that Mexican families are fleeing violence, insecurity and a lack of jobs in Mexico.

Canada only grants asylum to people it believes cannot safely live in any part of their home country because officials are unable or unwilling to provide those conditions.