COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Canada and the United States paced each other with second comfortable wins at the women's world ice hockey championship on Saturday.

The only champions in the history of the women's worlds are set to meet in the last group match on Tuesday, and are favored to play the final next weekend.

In Herning, Canada beat Switzerland 4-1 after the United States overran Finland 6-1.

Also, Sweden and Czechia improved their records to 2-0 in Frederikshavn. Sweden topped Germany 4-3 in overtime, and Czechia downed host Denmark 5-1.

Canada was dominant and deserving of victory but the match was notable for Switzerland's (1-1) first ever goal against the Canadians at a worlds.

Alina Marti's score in the third period, to trail 3-1, followed eight previous shutouts of the Swiss by Canada.

Sarah Filler got the only goal of the first period, her second in the second, followed by Emily Clark.

Marti was next on the scoreboard but Canada dampened rising Swiss hopes thanks to Blayre Turnbull.

The Americans were too quick and too slick for Finland (0-2), which was outshot by a massive 72-16.

The first period statistic alone was 28-2 but the U.S. scored only once by Jincy Dinne. The Finns had a goal chalked off for a hooking penalty.

It was 2-0 in the second period after Cayla Barnes' shot was tipped in front by Abby Roque then Amanda Kessel hit in a rebound.

The Finns scored in the third through Ella Viitasuo after a faceoff loss, but the U.S. was under no threat, finishing with scores by Kessel — her second — Hannah Bilka and Hannah Brandt.

Hanna Olsson, coming off a hat trick against Denmark, scored for Sweden in regulation time and the shootout winner against Germany (0-2).

Germany came from 3-0 down with three power play goals in the last eight minutes of regulation. Tanya Eisenschmid, moments after assisting her sister Nicola, leveled with 42 seconds left to force overtime.

But Sweden reset. Goalkeeper Emma Soderberg stopped four German shots and Mira Jungaker and Olsson scored.

Denmark (0-2) got the opener, a fluke power play goal, but led Czechia for only five more minutes.

Katerina Mrazova tied the score and Natalie Mlynkova put them ahead in a 5-on-3 power play. The third period featured goals by Michaela Pejzlova and a pair for defender Daniela Pesjova.

