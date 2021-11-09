On the Tuesday Morning Nickelback edition of Daily Delivery, Michael Rand welcomes in a trio of guests:
- Vikings writer Andrew Krammer breaks down the Vikings' broken passing game — in particular their inability to get the ball to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen — in his latest film review. The big problem is that it's not just one problem affecting the passing game.
- My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team finds Rand and Keith Richotte talking about an all-too-familiar narrative. The Vikings looked good early against Baltimore, then couldn't get any offense going again until desperation time. Meanwhile, their defense was worn down.
- Gophers football writer Randy Johnson tries to explain how Minnesota could lose to Illinois — and whether the Gophers can rebound against Iowa.
