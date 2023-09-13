Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand wonders how the frustration expressed in two losses Sunday — one by the Vikings, one by the Lynx — will carry over into big moments this week. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was visibly upset after an interception keyed a 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay. How does that play into a tough game Thursday at Philadelphia? Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve ripped her team after a loss to Indiana gave Minnesota a lower playoff seed and tougher matchup Wednesday against Indiana. You'll hear from Reeve, Cousins and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

14:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson helps set up Saturday's big game at North Carolina against star quarterback Drake Maye.

27:00: The Twins finally beat the Rays, showing in the process that they could have what it takes to be a good playoff team this season.

