Introduction: Host Michael Rand checks in on the Timberwolves after an embarrassing effort Monday in which they were booed off the Target Center court in a loss to San Antonio. The season is still early and the Wolves are 2-2, but they look lethargic and out of sorts in the early stages of the Rudy Gobert era.

7:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand for an examination of that team's 1-3-1 start. After allowing 20 goals in their first three games, the Wild has settled down somewhat. But defensive zone coverage and goaltending remain questions, while reshuffled forward lines suggest a work in progress. Is the secret to better defense a better offense?

20:00: The Vikings didn't play, but we can still celebrate the weekend with some Packers-based poetry.

