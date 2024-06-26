Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lynx, who took a 94-89 win over New York in the title game of the Commissioner's Cup. Though the victory doesn't count in the standings, it was the seventh in a row for the Lynx. Players pocketed $30,000 each for the victory, and the Lynx served notice about their place in the league. Plus Rand gets into another frustrating Twins loss and a bad stretch for Minnesota United.

9:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand ahead of the NBA draft, a two-night affair that starts Wednesday. The Wolves have picks No. 27 and 37. Can they nab their point guard of the future with what they have to work with?

31:00: Two giants of Minnesota hockey are headed to the Hall of Fame.

