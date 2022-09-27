Introduction: Media day for the Timberwolves was Monday, and it served two purposes — the first public, in-person comments from Anthony Edwards since his homophobic video surfaced and a big-picture outlook for what should be a team on a continued ascent. How Edwards and the Wolves grow this season will be stories to watch.

6:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a film study on how the Vikings have — and haven't — been able to get other receivers aside from Justin Jefferson the ball. And how can Jefferson adjust after being shut down two games in a row?

22:00: Award-winning poetry — Vi-kus, if you will — are back.

37:00: New Twins scoreboard, new Twins uniforms.

