Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Why do our elected officials contact constituents only when they want money for their campaigns?

This feels like a one-sided relationship, and I'm tired of it. As a constituent, I previously had more hope that the officials we voted into office truly represented us as their constituents and that our relationship was more even.

I thought, "wow, being able to vote is a true privilege," which it is. But how many of my views, my neighbors' views, are being heard, taken down, then voted for by our representatives?

After working as a patient advocate for over a decade of my life, I've recently gotten more involved in grassroots organizing and becoming more educated in our entire political system.

The first time I really questioned an elected official in Minnesota was when I attended a virtual "Day on the Hill" advocacy event in September. It was an incredible day full of groups of patient advocates from across the country. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation organized this event. Each state had a group of patient advocates and caregivers; each group had a leader (typically a lobbyist) who guided the meetings with our representatives. They answered questions that the representatives asked about the bills we were discussing. I was incredibly excited to directly connect with the people who represent us and to feel more involved in the laws that govern us as laypeople.

Once it came time to speak with an aide to Rep. Ilhan Omar, we presented the bills. We wanted sponsorship and signatures on two bills that would help chronic illness patients save money and have less trouble when they were getting their lifesaving medications. Something that most people would support, right? The aide surprisingly replied to our pleas that, yes, the representative was familiar with the bills but, because they were not progressive enough, would not sign them.

I was stunned. I wondered how these bills are not progressive enough for Omar. This elected official, living in D.C., has three constituents in our small group who spoke directly to her aide. We were asking her to sign these bills on our behalf, on behalf of the people she was supposed to represent.

Now, what is wrong with this picture?

How can we say we are represented "by the people, for the people" when our elected officials do not vote or push legislation on behalf of "the people" but instead on behalf of themselves?

My hope is dwindling that any elected officials will ask their constituents what they believe on a topic.

On a recent evening, I participated in a Democracy School webinar, a complex workshop that taught us how to be stronger advocates for the issues we, as constituents, believe in. At one point, I asked why are we working so hard, as average citizens, to connect to the people whom we elected to office? Other than going out to vote, a few times a year, how much time does an average person have to connect and speak with their elected officials directly? And why aren't they showing up for us? Voting on behalf of what we want to see in the world? Speaking to us at more town halls, asking us questions instead of only showing flashy advertisements that trash their opponents during election season?

This process of continued advocacy has me wondering: Where is the effort from elected officials to speak honestly on behalf of their constituents?

The only time my representatives reach out to me these days is to ask for money, and this explains a whole lot about how "by the people, for the people" these elected people genuinely are.

Kristen Hutchison, of St. Louis Park, is a medical writer.