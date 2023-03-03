Active Sports is shutting down its retail store and warehouse in Little Canada, affecting about 90 workers.
Active Sports, a mostly online retailer of outdoor gear including bikes and snowboards, said in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that it is restructuring its operations.
Active Sports is owned by Illinois-based retailer Camping World Holdings Inc.
Camping World acquired Active Sports and its online component The-House.com in August 2017. The-House website currently is holding a liquidation sale.
A representative of Camping World could not be reached for comment. Camping World also acquired Minnesota's Gander Mountain chain through a bankruptcy auction in 2017.
The publicly traded Camping World released financial results last month showing that its fourth-quarter sales were down 7.1%. Retailers everywhere are facing challenges in the current economic climate.
Marcus Lemonis, known for hosting the CNBC reality show "The Profit," is the CEO of Camping World.