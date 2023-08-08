Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Camille Kuznik shot a 1-under-par 71 Monday to lead the Minnesota Women's State Open after the first of two rounds at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.

Kuznik, a former Orono High School athlete who will be a junior at Wisconsin, has a two-stroke lead over six others, including four-time champion Lisa Grimes and two-time defending champion Betsy Kelly.

"I've been hitting the ball really well lately, but I feel like I haven't hit my full potential this summer," Kuznik said, "I was hoping to let loose and not have anything to stress about."

Kelly stumbled down the stretch with bogeys on each of her final three holes. Last year, she beat the field at Rush Creek Golf Club by seven strokes.

Also at 73 were Emma Davies, Amelia Morton and sisters Lanie and Maggie Veenendall. Isabelle Lynch, Catherine Monty and Olivia Salonek were another stroke back.

• Isabella McCauley was at 2-over 72 and tied for 61st after the first of two stroke play rounds at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

McCauley was the top performer among four Gophers in the field. Grace Curran was at 73, Emma Carpenter at 76 and Megan Furtney at 77. The top 64 golfers after two rounds advance to match play.