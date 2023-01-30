Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cameron Brink notched the first triple-double featuring blocked shots in Stanford's storied history, leading the Cardinal to their 21st straight Pac-12 home victory on Sunday.

The 6-4 junior had 16 points, 11 rebounds and a school-record 10 blocks for Stanford (21-2, 9-1) in a 62-54 win over Oregon.

"I'm riding a high right now," Brink said. "I'm really excited about it. I love blocking shots, it's probably what I do best."

No. 1 South Carolina 65, Alabama 52: The visiting Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0 SEC) got their 27th consecutive win in a game that remained close into the third quarter.

No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69: Alissa Pili made a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give the host Utes (18-2, 8-2 Pac-12) a win over the Bruins (17-5, 6-4).

No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58: Alyssa Ustby (Rochester Lourdes) had nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the visiting Tar Heels (16-5, 7-3 ACC), who have won seven in a row.

Big Ten

Purdue 73, No. 2 Ohio State 65: The Boilermakers (15-6, 6-5) earned their first road victory over a top-five team in program history. The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) lost their third consecutive game after winning their first 19 games of the season.

No. 6 Indiana 91, Rutgers 68: Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 21 points and the host Hoosiers (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) secured their eighth straight 20-win season. Indiana, which has won eight in a row, shot 62.7% from the field overall and 61.1% from three-point range.

No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan State 76: Adalia McKenzie (Park Center High School) had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals as the host Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) beat the Spartans (11-10, 3-7).