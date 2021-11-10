RENO, Nev. — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 22 points as Nevada topped Eastern Washington 91-76 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Grant Sherfield had 17 points and nine assists for Nevada. AJ Bramah added 17 points and nine rebounds. Warren Washington had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Linton Acliese III had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rylan Bergersen had 12 points.

