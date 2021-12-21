DAYTON, Ohio — Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern on Tuesday night.

Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Flyers (8-5), who have won four straight games at home. DaRon Holmes II added 10 points and four blocks. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Brion Whitley had 14 points for the Jaguars (6-7). Terrell Williams added 12 points, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com